[U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears: resources]

February 29, 2020

By Alexandra Alper and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has made a decision to postpone a meeting with leaders of Southeast Asian nations it experienced prepared to host on March 14 because of to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, two U.S. officers common with the subject said on Friday.

President Donald Trump had invited leaders of the 10-member Affiliation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to meet in Las Vegas soon after he did not attend a summit with the group in Bangkok in November.

“As the worldwide group operates together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in session with ASEAN associates, has built the challenging conclusion to postpone the ASEAN leaders assembly,” just one of the sources, a senior administration official, informed Reuters.

The formal included that the United States values its interactions with ASEAN member nations and looks forward to foreseeable future meetings.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Point out Department furnished an identical statement.

The U.S.-ASEAN Company Council stated it was mindful of the selection and mentioned a important technology summit it was scheduling on the sidelines of the leaders’ conference was also remaining postponed.

“We search forward to doing the job intently with U.S. and ASEAN management to guarantee the good results of this vital engagement at a later day,” the council’s vice president, Elizabeth Dugan, claimed in assertion.

The postponements appear amid rising fears that the virus will distribute in the United States as international locations report new bacterial infections, corporations announce curbs on employees’ travel and international stock marketplaces carry on to plummet.

The range of verified coronavirus circumstances in the United States is continue to comparatively tiny at all over 60, most of them repatriated American travellers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Japan.

The coronavirus outbreak started out in China late past year. The most recent Planet Health and fitness Organization figures show about 82,000 people today have been infected, with far more than two,700 fatalities in China and 57 fatalities in 46 other nations around the world.

Although the outbreak seems to be easing in China, it has surged somewhere else and international locations other than China now account for about three-quarters of new infections.

China is not a member of ASEAN, which teams Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Although the Point out Office has regularly stated that ASEAN is at the heart of its system to keep a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in the confront of increasing Chinese electrical power, Trump’s decision not to attend the Bangkok conference experienced raised questions about the U.S. motivation to the area.

Japan’s Nikkei Asian Evaluate earlier this thirty day period quoted diplomatic resources as indicating that leaders from Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Cambodia and Thailand experienced planned to go to the Las Vegas summit.

(Reporting by Alex Alper, David Brunnstrom and David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Leslie Adler)