[U.S. ramps up preparations for coronavirus as conferences, flights canceled]



FILE Picture: A woman walks out wander of a pharmacy just after obtaining N95 face masks in progress of the likely coronavirus outbreak in the Manhattan borough of New York Town, New York, U.S., February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March one, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will get started screening travelers for coronavirus and ramp up production of masks and check kits as the federal government scrambles to reassure Americans though the disorder spreads and companies cancel conferences and flights.

Trump administration officials on Sunday tried out to quiet sector stress that the coronavirus could result in a international recession, declaring the public had around-reacted and that shares would bounce again because of to the underlying power of the U.S. economic climate.

The first American died from coronavirus, a man in his 50s with underlying disorders in Washington state, officials explained Saturday. They continue to do not know how he contracted the condition. The point out has two other “presumptive” conditions at a lengthy-expression care facility wherever a lot more than 50 inhabitants and workers could clearly show signs or symptoms.

About 70 cases have been documented in the United States, with most on the West Coast but new conditions in the Chicago location and Rhode Island.

Stock marketplaces plunged previous 7 days, with an index of international stocks setting its most significant weekly fall considering the fact that the 2008 economical crisis, and additional than $five trillion wiped off the benefit of stocks around the world.

A important vitality meeting in Houston that delivers alongside one another oil ministers and strength companies was canceled on Sunday with the organizers of CERAWeek noting border wellness checks are starting to be a lot more restrictive and businesses have started barring non-critical vacation to defend personnel. A earth overall economy conference with Pope Francis owing to choose put in Italy afterwards this thirty day period was also canceled.

President Donald Trump reported on Sunday that travelers to the United States from international locations at substantial risk of coronavirus would be screened just before boarding and upon arrival, without the need of specifying which nations.

Delta Air Lines Inc on Sunday stated it is suspending until eventually May well flights to Milan in northern Italy exactly where most of that country’s coronavirus circumstances have been claimed. Flights will carry on to Rome. American Airlines Group Inc declared a related transfer late on Saturday.

The United States has 75,000 test kits for coronavirus and will extend that quantity “radically” in coming months, U.S. Health and Human Providers Secretary Alex Azar informed ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence stated the authorities had contracted 3M Co to create an more 35 million respiratory masks a thirty day period. He urged Americans not to obtain the masks, which he reported ended up only wanted by healthcare employees. Honeywell International Inc is the other key U.S. mask producer.

He also explained to Fox News that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine would begin in 6 weeks but that a vaccine will very likely not be accessible this year.

Democrats, who will problem Trump for the presidency in the Nov. 3 election, have criticized his administration for downplaying the disaster and not planning for the illness to distribute in the United States.

Pence, whom Trump appointed previous week to operate the White House’s coronavirus response, mentioned Us citizens should brace for much more cases, but that the “vast majority” of all those who contracted the disorder would get well.

“Other than in areas the place there are individuals that have been infected with the coronavirus, people today require to recognize that for the regular American, the danger does continue to be minimal. We’re all set,” Pence instructed NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

The United States has imposed limitations on travelers who have visited Iran and suggested against vacation to tough-hit parts of Italy and South Korea.

Trump claimed on Saturday that the United States was also considering shutting the country’s southern border with Mexico to management the unfold of the virus, adding, “We hope we will not have to do that.”

Mexico has reported 4 coronavirus scenarios. Its foreign ministry reported on Saturday that the two governments are in “close and efficient interaction, especially the wellbeing authorities.”

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Enhancing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)