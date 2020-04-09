U.S. Report of a Role of the Claim of Poor Work

(WASHINGTON) – With an impressive 6.6 million people applying for unemployment benefits last week, the United States has reached an alarming rate: More than one in 10 workers has lost their jobs in the 3 weeks ago Coronavirus outbreaks

Jobs in turn were the largest and fastest loss of jobs in record keeping since 1948 They portrayed a hostile labor market environment that was fast approaching as businesses closed nationwide. More than 20 million Americans may lose jobs this month.

The outbreak is believed to have hit nearly one-third of the economy’s output in the current quarter. Forty-eight states have closed off the irrelevant business. Restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and many small businesses have killed millions as they struggle to make ends meet when their money runs out.

All told, in the last three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits. Unemployment claims have dominated the offices of the unemployed across the country. And there is still expected to be more jobs. The unemployment rate could drop 15% when the April earnings report is published in early May.

A country where the majority of car buyers and travelers suffer at home, is disrupting the nearby economy. Consumer wholesale sales fell 97% in the first quarter of March compared to the year before, according to Morgan Stanley. The number of airline passengers surveyed by the Transportation Authority has increased by 95% from the previous year. The cost of the hotel in the US has increased 80%.

Government-sanctioned business policies aimed at eradicating the disease have never brought Americans to such a standstill. For this reason, economists struggle to determine the duration and severity of the damage.

Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, said: “We’re just taking out our textbooks.”

The Penn Wharton budget, created at the University of Pennsylvania School of Business, projects the US economy will spend nearly 30% of its annual budget as of April-June – including a new $ 2.2 trillion subsidy , federal grants. packet throughout history and far. The economic recovery of this would be the largest decline since World War II.

The key to the rescue program is a $ 350 billion loan program aimed at disrupting lamuffs. Small businesses can borrow enough to cover payments and other costs for eight weeks. The loan will also be phased out if small businesses save or revive their employees. The Treasury Department began collecting the collateral to the combined results. Many small businesses have had trouble getting loan applications, and many economists say $ 350 billion is not enough. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would seek an additional $ 250 billion for the program from Congress.

The saving package also adds $ 600 a week to unemployment benefits, above what recipients receive from their states. This will allow most powerful workers to manage their finances and even boost their economic and social support. It also makes many people eligible for unemployment benefits, including freelancers, contractors, and so-called “gig economy” drivers like Uber and Lyft drivers.

But many of these people have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the process to seek benefits such as flooding applications that have overwhelmed many state offices. Margaret Heath Carignan said she called the unemployment office in Maine, where she lives, 291 times the day that people with the last name A through H are eligible to call.

She never met anyone.

Carignan, 57, has been relieved – temporarily, she hopes – from her position as a trusted medical assistant at an orthopedic practice in Portland, Maine, a job she held for more than 20 years. other people because they fail to see many patients. She hopes to return once the coronavirus is up.

“It’s hard to feel like you can’t help people,” she said.

Even if the non-essential business is completely closed and health authorities are urging people to stay home, some Americans who have lost jobs are still looking for work. Normally, to qualify for unemployment benefits, people who have been killed must find work. But unlike the previous installments, this expectation is almost impossible. Many states as a result are removing or dismantling what is required to find a job.

In Tennessee, people on unemployment can satisfy job seekers by creating and maintaining a job re-job plan. But many appear as if they do not know. And at least some of the unemployed say they still receive notification from the state saying they have to look for a job well.

Shamira Chism resigned from her job as a line chef at a Nashville restaurant three weeks ago. To make sure she was looking for a job, she said, she had to do a web search twice a week and save the survey. There are few records in store stories and large distribution centers like Amazon but nothing in the field from, she said.

Only a few states are able to allocate an additional $ 600 a week to the unemployment benefits provided by the federal program. Tennessee is working to upgrade its computer system so it can do it.

Chism, 31, is now able to pay her dues with the help of her parents. Tennessee unemployment rate is $ 275 per week.

For other unemployed workers, the viral virus makes it difficult to do the same thing online as a major part of the hunt.

Ryan LaRe of Salt Lake City has been looking for a job since mid-February. At first, things seemed normal: He applied, got some questions and moved into action. He has worked as a fundraiser for non-profit organizations, a chaotic field as donations have dried up.

Now, almost everyone who looks at it has issued a curfew. It has been expanded to the call center and vice-president positions. There is still no luck.

LaRe, 24, said: “I feel the weight of an unknown life where I don’t know where my money will be in a month. It has hit me.”

___

AP Writer Travis Loller in Nashville, Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

