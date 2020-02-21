[U.S. SEC probes Altria’s expenditure in Juul: WSJ]



FILE Photo: Juul manufacturer vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Picture

February 21, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. regulators have opened a probe concerning Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc’s expenditure in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, the Wall Road Journal described on Friday, citing men and women acquainted with the make any difference.

The U.S. Securities and Trade Commission is investigating if the Marlboro maker sufficiently disclosed the dangers to its shareholders when it invested $12.8 billion in 2018 for a 35% stake in the commence-up, the report mentioned https://www.wsj.com/articles or blog posts/sec-investigates-altrias-investment-in-juul-11582317475.

Altria has recorded $eight.6 billion in impairment prices because investing in Juul in December 2018, bringing the price of its financial investment to $four.2 billion by end of 2019.

Each companies have responded to the SEC’s subpoenas, WSJ explained, citing some of the people today.

Juul has turned more than paperwork together with correspondence with Altria and financial projections Juul shared with Altria right before the offer, the WSJ report explained, citing 1 of the persons.

Juul and Altria did not straight away react to Reuters ask for for remark.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru Editing by Shailesh Kuber)