[U.S. SEC probes Altria’s investment decision in Juul: resource]



FILE Image: Juul brand vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

February 22, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. regulators have opened a probe concerning Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc’s investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, in accordance to a person familiar with the issue.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Fee is investigating whether the Marlboro maker adequately disclosed the threats to its shareholders when it used $12.eight billion in 2018 for a 35% stake in the commence-up, the Wall Street Journal noted earlier on Friday.

The SEC has issued subpoenas to Juul and the e-cigarette maker has responded, in accordance to the individual familiar with the make a difference.

Juul has turned around documents such as correspondence with Altria and economic projections Juul shared with Altria before the offer, the individual mentioned.

Altria has recorded $8.six billion in impairment prices considering that investing in Juul in December 2018, bringing the worth of its expenditure to $four.2 billion by finish of 2019.

Juul and Altria did not quickly react to a ask for from Reuters for remark.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru, and Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Daniel Wallis)