U.S. sets out circumstance for extradition of Julian Assange

The U.S. authorities started outlining its extradition scenario in opposition to Julian Assange in a London court on Monday, arguing that the WikiLeaks founder is not a no cost-speech champion but an “everyday” prison who put quite a few lives at hazard with his top secret-spilling.

U.S. authorities want to check out Assange on espionage charges that have a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison over the 2010 publication of hundreds of 1000’s of secret military files and diplomatic cables.

Attorney James Lewis, representing the U.S. governing administration, termed it “a single of the most significant compromises of classified info in the history of the United States.”

Dozens of Assange supporters protested noisily outside the superior-protection courthouse as District Judge Vanessa Baraitser started listening to the case.

Assange viewed from the dock at Woolwich Crown Court’s court amount two — introduced there from Belmarsh Jail upcoming doorway, exactly where he has been imprisoned for 10 months. He spoke to confirm his identify and day of delivery. He nodded towards reporters prior to taking his seat.

The extradition hearing follows several years of subterfuge, diplomatic dispute and lawful drama that have led the 48-calendar year-outdated Australian from fame as an international key-spiller by means of self-imposed exile within the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to incarceration in a greatest-safety British jail.

Assange has been indicted in the U.S. on 18 fees around the publication of classified files. Prosecutors say he conspired with U.S. army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer system and launch key diplomatic cables and armed service information on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lewis claimed U.S. authorities argue that WikiLeaks’ actions created a “grave and imminent possibility” to U.S. intelligence resources and other men and women who have been named in the paperwork.

He claimed it was not the function of the British court docket to figure out irrespective of whether Assange was responsible.

“This is an extradition listening to, not a trial,” he reported. “The guilt or innocence of Mr. Assange will be decided at demo in the United States, not in this courtroom.”

Assange argues he was performing as a journalist entitled to To start with Modification protection, and claims the leaked documents uncovered U.S. armed service wrongdoing. Amongst the documents posted by WikiLeaks was video clip of a 2007 Apache helicopter assault by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 folks, including two Reuters journalists.

But Lewis reported Assange was guilty of “easy” felony activity.

“What Mr. Assange seeks to protect by absolutely free speech is not the publication of the labeled components, but he seeks to defend the publication of sources — the names of folks who place on their own at danger to aid the U.S. and its allies,” the attorney explained.

“Reporting or journalism is not an excuse for legal pursuits or a license to break standard legal laws.”

Journalism businesses and civil liberties teams together with Amnesty International and Reporters Devoid of Borders say the charges against Assange established a chilling precedent for freedom of the press.

Legal saga began in 2010

Assange’s legal saga began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which needed to issue him about allegations of rape and sexual assault created by two females. He refused to go to Stockholm, declaring he feared extradition or illegal rendition to the United States or the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2012, Assange sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where by he was outside of the get to of U.K. and Swedish authorities.

For seven a long time Assange led an isolated and ever more surreal existence in the little embassy, which occupies an apartment in an upscale block in the vicinity of the ritzy Harrod’s department retail outlet. The romantic relationship concerning Assange and his hosts inevitably soured, and he was evicted in April 2019. British law enforcement promptly arrested him for jumping bail in 2012.

Sweden dropped the intercourse crimes investigations in November because so a great deal time experienced elapsed, but Assange stays in London’s Belmarsh Prison as he awaits a selection on the U.S. extradition ask for.

For his supporters all around the world, Assange stays a hero. But lots of others are critical of the way WikiLeaks has revealed categorised documents without the need of redacting details that could endanger persons. WikiLeaks has also been accused of serving as a conduit for Russian misinformation, and Assange has alienated some supporters by dallying with populist politicians which include Brexit-promoter Nigel Farage.

An conclude to the saga could still be several years away. Right after a week of opening arguments, the extradition case is owing to break until eventually Could, when the two sides will lay out their evidence. The decide is not predicted to rule until quite a few months immediately after that, with the dropping facet probable to attraction.

If the courts approve extradition, the British federal government will have the last say.

The case arrives at a fragile time for transatlantic relations. The U.K. has still left the European Union and is eager to strike a trade deal with the U.S.