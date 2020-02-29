[U.S. shuts border bridge to quit migrants dashing across from Mexico]



Migrants, mainly from Cuba, block the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge right after a U.S. appeals court docket blocked the Migrant Security Protocols (MPP) program, which sent asylum seekers back to Mexico to await the end result of their case, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

February 29, 2020

By Julio-Cesar Chavez

CIUDAD JUAREZ/EL PASO (Reuters) – U.S. authorities said they shut the hectic Ciudad Juarez-El Paso border bridge on Friday right after extra than a hundred mostly Cuban migrants tried using to cross in response to a court docket ruling suspending an asylum policy.

Previously, an appeals courtroom ruled to block one particular of President Donald Trump’s signature immigration policies the administration states has aided to curb migration on the southern border and forced tens of hundreds to hold out in Mexico.

Word of the information spread on social media and a Reuters witness saw migrants on the Mexican aspect of the border heading toward the bridge whilst some U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have been placing on riot gear.

“I’ve been ready in Juarez for ten months,” stated just one Cuban asylum seeker, who declined to give his title. “I do not care how lengthy I have to hold out listed here for them to permit us by means of.”

CBP verified on its Twitter account that it had closed the Paso Del Norte Bridge to halt a team of migrants from illegally and forcefully getting into the United States and that other ports stayed open.

The policy has pressured approximately 60,000 people today back to Mexico underneath just one of Trump’s asylum insurance policies, called the Migrant Defense Protocols (MPP), to await the final result of their situations in often harmful border cities.

There, they are susceptible to kidnapping, rape, robbery and other crimes although residing in occasionally unsanitary problems.

Afterwards on Friday, the Trump administration stated in an emergency movement that at least 25,000 migrants despatched back again via the software had been nonetheless in Mexico and that halting the application “could prompt a hurry on the southern border”.

In response, the appeals courtroom set its ruling on hold to make it possible for the administration to petition the U.S. Supreme Courtroom to acquire up the concern.

“It’s time for everyone to begin heading house, no just one is heading to cross tonight,” mentioned Enrique Valenzuela, head of the inhabitants council of the Chihuahua condition federal government, whose is among the people in charge of managing migrants at the border.

“The suspension has been suspended, MPP is back again,” he explained to migrants as he walked as a result of the crowd at the base of the bridge.

Even though some migrants remaining, dozens have been still existing when CBP tweeted the bridge would continue to be closed right away.

(Reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso Extra reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington Composing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Clarence Fernandez)