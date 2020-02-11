U.S. soldier pleads guilty to distributing bomb-making instructions

February 11 (UPI) – A 24-year-old U.S. Army soldier who said he wanted to travel to Ukraine to fight an extreme right-wing military group pleaded guilty to distributing bomb-making instructions, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. District Attorney General’s statement released a statement that Jarrett William Smith, of Fort Riley, Kan., Pleaded guilty to two cases of disclosing information about explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction on Monday.

Smith, a specialized 1st class infantryman who joined the army in June 2017, was arrested in September after months of FBI investigations.

According to court records, the FBI has been tracking Smith since March when he was stationed in Texas before being transferred to Kansas in July.

In August, a month before his arrest, Smith told an undercover FBI agent that he was looking for “radicals” like him to kill members of the anti-fascist leftist group Antifa and destroy nearby cell towers.

The authorities said he also instructed covert FBI agents how to make a vehicle bomb, and he described in detail how an explosive device can be detonated using a cell phone. He also provided the agents with a recipe for making improvised napalm.

“The FBI received information that Smith gave others to build improvised explosive devices,” said the United States attorney general. “He spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight a violent, far-right military group.”

According to prosecutors, Smith had already spoken to online users in 2016 about joining the Right Sector, the Ukrainian paramilitary group.

Smith is due to be sentenced on May 18 and faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $ 250,000 per charge.