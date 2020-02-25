[U.S., South Korea eye scaling again joint training above coronavirus concerns]



FILE Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a information conference pursuing a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

By Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. and South Korean militaries explained on Monday they are thinking of scaling back again joint coaching thanks to mounting problems about the spreading coronavirus, in one of the initially concrete symptoms of the virus’ fallout on world wide U.S. military functions.

The disclosure arrived in the course of a go to to the Pentagon by South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who acknowledged following talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper that 13 South Korean troops had tested optimistic for the virus.

South Korean health and fitness authorities have described 833 bacterial infections nationwide while 8 individuals have died.

“As of yesterday, we had 13 scenarios in the (South Korean) armed forces. We do regard this problem as a major one particular,” Jeong advised a information meeting at the Pentagon, including he experienced suspended navy holidays and off-base go away.

“We have also limited their movement throughout the nation.”

Previously on Monday, the U.S. army stated a 61-12 months-old girl in South Korea who analyzed optimistic for the virus had lately frequented a U.S. armed forces base in the southeastern town of Daegu.

The female, who was the widow of a former U.S. support member, frequented a retail outlet at Camp Walker on Feb. 12 and 15, the armed service reported. It was the very first an infection related to U.S. Forces Korea, which counts some 28,500 American troops on the peninsula.

U.S. Forces Korea said it was increasing the chance stage to “high” throughout the state. It urged U.S. troops to restrict vacation and “use severe warning when touring off-set up.”

Esper claimed the major U.S. and South Korean generals on the peninsula ended up weighing scaling again joint teaching but insisted both of those militaries would keep on being notify, amid persistent concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons plan.

“I’m absolutely sure that we will continue to be absolutely all set to offer with any threats that we will facial area together,” Esper reported, standing along with his South Korean counterpart.

The growing concern about the coronavirus’ impact on U.S. and South Korean military actions comes in opposition to the backdrop of strains in bilateral ties over U.S. phone calls for South Korea to offset much more U.S. protection fees.

Both equally sides seem at an impasse.

Esper instructed reporters following the talks on Monday that “shouldering the price of our prevalent protection cannot tumble disproportionately to the American taxpayer.” Jeong acknowledged that talks had been at a “standstill.”

The final “special steps agreement” (SMA) lapsed at the end of December after a number of rounds of talks yielded no progress, and now the U.S. military claims funding will shortly operate out for thousands of South Korean civilians who work to help the bases.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart further reporting by Josh Smith in Seoul Modifying by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)