[U.S., South Korea weigh scaling back education above coronavirus considerations]

February 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. and South Korean armed service are thinking of scaling back again command article instruction thanks to heightened worries about the coronavirus, the protection ministers of the two nations reported on Monday.

“I’m positive that we will stay entirely completely ready to offer with any threats that we will deal with jointly,” U.S. Protection Secretary Mark Esper told a information meeting, standing along with his South Korean counterpart at the Pentagon.

