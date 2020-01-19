U.S. Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms

WASHINGTON – The all-new branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms, and the U.S. Space Force will wear the same camouflage look as the other branches.

The USSF says it cuts costs by respecting the traditional camouflage style.

Officials tweeted that the military will look like their joint counterparts with whom they will work on the ground.

Earlier this week, Space Force Chief John Raymond was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

The US Space Force became the country’s new military branch when President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorized the creation of the new military service.

The Space Force began operating almost immediately after the law was promulgated, but many questions remain to be answered regarding the functioning of the new military service and the people who will serve in its ranks.

“For the first time since President Harry Truman created the air force over 70 years ago, we are going to create a whole new American military service,” Trump said in signing the defense budget during of an event at Joint Base Andrews. “With my signing today, you will witness the birth of the Space Force, and it will now officially be the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate summit.”

Trump was a strong advocate for the creation of the Space Force, which became a separate military service alongside the military, navy, marines, air force and coast guard.

The most recent military service will fall under the Department of Air Force, just as the United States Marine Corps is a separate service within the Department of the Navy.

The central role of the Space Force will be to organize, train and equip military personnel whose main task is space operations within other military services.

“Now is the time to create a team, a separate service entirely focused on the organization, training and equipping of space forces,” Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said at a press conference. at the Pentagon on Friday afternoon.

The United States Space Command, created in August, is a war force responsible for defensive and offensive operations in space.

Initially, the new Space Force will be made up of 16,000 active Air Force members and civilian personnel currently serving in the Air Force Space Command. This Air Force command will cease to exist, its personnel being “assigned” to the Space Force. In the coming year, some of these personnel will be formally transferred to the Space Force, while others will remain in the Air Force.

In the long term, personnel from the army and navy space programs will be integrated into the new service.

(CNN and ABC News contributed to this report)

