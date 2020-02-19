[U.S. special envoy discusses Taliban offer with re-elected Afghan president]



FILE Image: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani looks on throughout a bilateral conference with U.S. President Donald Trump, for the duration of a shock take a look at at Bagram Air Foundation in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

February 19, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

KABUL (Reuters) – U.S. unique envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday talked over a U.S. offer with Taliban militants on a weeklong reduction in violence, conference the day soon after Ghani was declared a winner of a disputed presidential poll.

Ghani’s primary rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who came in next, turned down the end result and vowed to kind his have govt, threatening new political turmoil as the United States strives to seal a U.S. troop withdrawal deal with Taliban militants.

The Afghan presidential palace in a statement quoted President Ghani as telling Khalilzad he experienced held “effective” conferences with nearby leaders on how the Afghan federal government would tackle the peace approach.

The U.S.-Taliban offer was struck in protracted negotiations in the Qatari cash Doha and was declared on Friday after a conference between U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo, Ghani and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Munich.

Khalilzad, who has led talks with the Taliban on a U.S. troop withdrawal arrangement, briefed Ghani on the steps that will be taken just after the reduction in violence settlement arrives into drive, the presidential palace assertion stated.

Afghanistan’s performing inside minister experienced claimed on Tuesday that the accord would appear into force in the future five days, even as clashes involving the Taliban and Afghan stability forces continued.

The assertion subsequent the Khalilzad-Ghani assembly did not point out the Afghan president’s re-election, which is currently being disputed by a selection of Ghani’s political opponents. The United States has not but formally congratulated Ghani on his re-election for 5 far more years as president.

The United Nations on Wednesday stated it would “encourage the electoral management bodies to tackle the candidates’ comprehensible drive to have clarity on decisions taken connected to audits and recounts.”

The European Union stated it explained it regarded as the election procedure to have attained a summary.

