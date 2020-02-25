U.S. starts 1st coronavirus scientific trial testing Gilead’s experimental drug

BANGALORE, INDIA – U.S. well being officers reported on Tuesday the first clinical demo screening Gilead Sciences Inc.’s experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, in hospitalized patients with the coronavirus has started.

The initially demo participant is an American who was repatriated immediately after currently being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the study is becoming carried out at the University of Nebraska Medical Middle in Omaha, according to the Nationwide Institutes of Overall health.





