U.S. strikes Taliban forces in very first strike considering that peace deal

The U.S. executed its initial airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan since signing an formidable peace offer with the militant team.

U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper, still left, is found Monday during a briefing with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff members Military Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. navy stated Wednesday that it has executed an airstrike from Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan. (Susan Walsh/The Related Push)

U.S. navy spokesperson Col. Sonny Leggett mentioned in a tweet that Wednesday’s “defensive” strike was the to start with U.S. attack against the militants in 11 days. He explained the attack was to counter a Taliban assault on Afghan federal government forces in Nahr-e Saraj in the southern Helmand province.

Leggett included that Taliban forces had conducted 43 attacks on Afghan troops on Tuesday in Helmand. According to a spokesperson for the province’s governor, Omer Zwak, at the very least two law enforcement officers were being killed and one particular other wounded in the Washir district of southern Helmand.

Leggett termed on the Taliban to halt the assaults and uphold their commitments primarily based on the peace arrangement signed on Feb. 29 amongst their leaders and U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha, Qatar, which lays out a situations-based mostly route to the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he spoke on the cellular phone to a Taliban chief, building him the initial U.S. president believed to have ever spoken immediately with the militant group dependable for the fatalities of thousands of U.S. troops in just about 19 several years of fighting in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Interior Ministry states that 4 civilians and 11 troops had been killed Wednesday in a wave of Taliban assaults throughout the country in the past 24 hours.

According to ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi, Afghan forces killed at the very least 17 Taliban through these clashes.

The Afghan Defence Ministry before explained that 7 soldiers have been killed when Taliban attacked a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province.

Kandahar law enforcement spokesperson Jamal Naser Barekzai informed The Related Press that a police officer was killed and just one wounded in a string of Taliban assaults across the province.

The Taliban have not claimed duty for any of these assaults so significantly or commented on the U.S. airstrike Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid advised the AP Wednesday that a 7 days of reduction in violence that began midnight on Feb. 21 had finished.

Based mostly on the U.S.-Taliban deal, peace negotiations in between the warring Afghan sides are supposed to start on March 10. On the other hand, the Afghan govt has by now rejected releasing Taliban prisoners ahead of launching the talks, a precondition that the militants say was section of the U.S. agreement.

Leggett claimed that U.S. forces are accountable for defending their Afghan allies according to agreements involving the U.S. and Afghan governments.