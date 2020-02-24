[U.S. Supreme Court docket turns absent religious bias assert in opposition to Walgreens]



A Walgreens pharmacy retail outlet is viewed in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018. Photo taken on March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

February 24, 2020

By Andrew Chung

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Courtroom on Monday handed a victory to Walgreens, turning absent an charm by a fired former Florida staff of the pharmacy chain who asked not to perform on Saturdays for religious good reasons as a member of the Seventh-working day Adventist Church.

The justices declined to overview a reduce courtroom ruling in Darrell Patterson’s spiritual discrimination lawsuit that concluded that his demand from customers to never ever operate on Saturday, observed as the Sabbath by Seventh-working day Adventists, put an undue hardship on Walgreens.

Patterson, who experienced skilled customer company representatives at a Walgreens get in touch with centre in Orlando, was fired in 2011 soon after failing to display up for operate on a Saturday for an urgent education session.

The scenario tested the allowances organizations ought to make for staff members for spiritual motives to comply with a federal anti-discrimination law referred to as Title VII of the Civil Legal rights Act of 1964. The regulation prohibits work discrimination dependent on race, colour, faith, intercourse and nationwide origin.

Beneath Title VII, companies must “reasonably accommodate” workers’ religious procedures until that would bring about the business “undue hardship.”

(Reporting by Andrew Chung Modifying by Will Dunham)