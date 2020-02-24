[U.S. Supreme Court rejects Apple attractiveness in patent fight with VirnetX]



FILE Picture: The Apple Inc. brand is witnessed hanging at the entrance to the Apple retail outlet on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Oct 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court docket on Monday refused to hear Apple Inc’s bid to keep away from shelling out about $440 million in damages for working with patent licensing agency VirnetX Inc’s online stability technological innovation without the need of permission in features these types of as FaceTime video calling.

The justices rejected Apple’s attractiveness in the extended-running circumstance in which a federal jury in 2016 discovered that Apple had infringed VirnetX’s patents and awarded $302 million. A decide later on elevated that volume to $439.7 million including interest and other costs.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung Editing by Will Dunham)