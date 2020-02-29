[U.S.-Taliban established to signal troop withdrawal offer as major U.S. officials land in Doha, Kabul]



Qatari Deputy Primary Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani fulfills with U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the peace signing ceremony involving the United States and Afghanistan’s Taliban in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. Giuseppe Cacace/Pool by way of REUTERS

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Alexander Cornwell

KABUL/DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Qatar on Saturday to witness the signing of a historic offer with Taliban insurgents that could characterize a move towards ending the 18-calendar year-war in Afghanistan.

Although the agreement paves the way for the United States to progressively withdraw its troops from a conflict that has come to be America’s longest war, many expect that talks to arrive concerning the Afghan sides will be significantly far more difficult.

Pompeo arrived in the Qatari cash Doha from Washington. The offer will be signed in the afternoon by U.S. unique envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political main Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper meanwhile traveled to Kabul on a pay a visit to that officials and gurus claimed was aimed at reassuring the Afghan govt about the United States’ commitment to the region.

For U.S President Donald Trump, the deal signifies a probability to make superior on his promise to carry U.S. troops residence. But safety authorities have also identified as it a overseas coverage gamble that would give the Taliban international legitimacy.

“Today is a monumental working day for Afghanistan,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul explained on Twitter. “It is about making peace and crafting a typical brighter long term. We stand with Afghanistan.”

Hours in advance of the offer, the Taliban requested all its fighters in Afghanistan “to refrain from any variety of attack … for the happiness of the country.”

“The most significant detail is that we hope the U.S. stay dedicated to their promises throughout the negotiation and peace offer,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist group.

Mujahid stated it was “irritating and provocative” that overseas military plane ongoing to fly more than Taliban territory, but militia fighters were being next the order to stand-down.

For tens of millions of Afghans, the deal signifies some hope for an conclusion to years of bloodshed.

“Peace is incredibly easy and my region deserves it. These days is the day when it’s possible we will see a favourable transform,” explained Javed Hassan, 38, a college instructor residing on the outskirts of Afghan capital, Kabul.

Hassan’s little ones were killed in a bomb blast carried out by the Taliban in 2018. Considering that then, he has been composing letters to globe leaders urging them to finish the Afghan war.

Uncertain Prospective customers

But prospective customers for peace keep on being unsure specified the future phase is achieving agreement with the Afghan governing administration.

Senior customers of the Afghan federal government and nations bordering Afghanistan have been anxious that the United States could abandon Kabul much like it was perceived to have still left the area after the Soviet Union exited Afghanistan a long time in the past.

The accord also will come amid a fragile political problem in Afghanistan. The Unbiased Election Commission stated on Feb. 18 that Ghani received a Sept. 28 vote beset by allegations of rigging, complex difficulties and other irregularities.

Afghanistan Main Govt Abdullah Abdullah rejected the outcomes, claimed to be the victor and vowed to name a parallel govt.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director Asia Software at the Wilson Centre, explained of Esper’s vacation to Kabul that “Washington is primarily hoping to show that its total power is guiding this offer and it would like to also suggest to Kabul that it’s thoroughly behind Afghanistan as the peace and reconciliation approach moves toward a official starting.”

“(Esper’s excursion is) possibly an indication that the U.S. is prepared to fundamentally take the new governing administration in Afghanistan,” he added.

The war, which has killed tens of thousands of people today, commenced when the United States introduced attacks on Afghanistan just weeks immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington by the Afghanistan-based al Qaeda militant group.

Washington accused the Taliban of harboring al Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden, and with its allies ousted the group from power. But the Taliban has remained a strong force and at the moment controls about 40% of Afghan territory.

TROOP WITHDRAWAL

Trump reported in a statement on Friday said the offer will pave way for U.S. troop numbers to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the weeks pursuing the offer.

More reductions of Western forces will hinge on the Taliban adhering to a “reduction in violence” pledge, a condition that will be assessed by the United States.

A joint statement unveiled by the U.S. and Afghan governments on Saturday said the United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan inside 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments.

Foreign ministers and bureaucrats from Pakistan, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan arrived at the venue ahead of Saturday’s signing ceremony at the Sheraton hotel in Doha.

Pakistani International Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated his place would like a “responsible withdrawal” of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Beneath the offer, the Taliban wants 5,000 fighters to be released from Afghan-operate jails, but it is not distinct regardless of whether the Afghan governing administration will agree.

There are also queries about whether Taliban fighters faithful to hardline Islamist splinter groups will be ready to adhere to the reduction in violence arrangement.

Some senior commanders of the Taliban in Doha for the signing claimed they will guarantee that the U.S. and Afghan governments acknowledge all the disorders laid down by the group, in accordance to Afghan protection officials.

Resources in the Taliban before this thirty day period stated they have been geared up to start a spring offensive and experienced recruited additional than 6,000 fighters and suicide bombers if the arrangement collapses.

(Supplemental reporting by Idrees Ali, Ooroj Hakimi in Kabul and Jibran Ahmed in Peshawar, Gibran Peshimam, Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad Crafting by Rupam Jain Editing by Stephen Coates and Frances Kerry)