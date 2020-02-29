[U.S.-Taliban set to indicator troop withdrawal deal as Pompeo lands in Doha]



FILE Photo: U.S troops stroll at their base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

February 29, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Alexander Cornwell

KABUL/DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo landed in Qatar’s funds town, Doha on Saturday to witness the signing of a historic offer with Taliban insurgents in an effort and hard work to stop the 18-yr war in Afghanistan.

Pompeo arrived on a flight from Washington and was because of to maintain a assembly with the Qatari Emir in advance of attending the signing ceremony.

The offer paves the way for the United States to progressively withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. But there are doubts over no matter whether it will lead to a long lasting peace as it simply paves the way for talks between the Afghan sides that several anticipate could be considerably a lot more sophisticated.

Hours in advance of the offer, the Taliban ordered all its fighters in Afghanistan “to chorus from any form of assault … for the happiness of the country.”

“The most significant thing is that we hope the U.S. stay fully commited to their promises through the negotiation and peace offer,” reported Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist team.

Mujahid said it was “irritating and provocative” that overseas navy plane continued to fly in excess of Taliban territory, but militia fighters have been adhering to the get to stand-down.

‘MONUMENTAL DAY’

Millions of Afghans are hoping that the offer could pave the way for an close to America’s longest war, fought in their country.

The war, which has killed tens of thousands of men and women, started when the United States launched attacks on Afghanistan just weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington by the Afghanistan-centered al Qaeda militant group.

Washington accused the Taliban of harboring al Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden, and with its allies ousted the team from power. But the Taliban has remained a powerful power and at present controls about 40% of Afghan territory.

For U.S President Donald Trump, the deal signifies a opportunity to make great on his promise to convey U.S. troops household. But stability specialists have also termed it a international coverage gamble that would give the Taliban international legitimacy.

“Today is a monumental working day for Afghanistan,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul reported on Twitter. “It is about making peace and crafting a common brighter future. We stand with Afghanistan.”

A 31-member Taliban delegation was in Qatar to oversee the signing by their political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Foreign ministers and bureaucrats from Pakistan, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan arrived at the venue forward of the signing ceremony, slated to just take put at the Sheraton lodge in Doha.

Trump mentioned in a statement on Friday reported the offer will pave way for U.S. troop quantities to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the weeks pursuing the offer.

Further reductions of Western forces will hinge on the Taliban adhering to a “reduction in violence” pledge, a situation that will be assessed by the United States.

‘MY Region Deserves IT’

For thousands and thousands of Afghans, the offer represents some hope for an finish to many years of bloodshed.

“Peace is very simple and my region justifies it. Right now is the day when possibly we will see a favourable modify,” explained Javed Hassan, 38, a college instructor living on the outskirts of Afghan capital, Kabul.

Hassan’s children were being killed in a bomb blast carried out by the Taliban in 2018. Considering the fact that then, he has been producing letters to entire world leaders urging them to conclusion the Afghan war.

But prospective customers for peace remain unsure presented the subsequent step is reaching agreement with the Afghan authorities.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Kabul on Saturday, in a shift officers and specialists stated was aimed at reassuring the Afghan authorities about the United States’ dedication to the place.

Under the offer, the Taliban wishes 5,000 fighters to be produced from Afghan-operate jails, but it is not apparent whether or not the Afghan govt will concur.

There are also concerns about whether Taliban fighters faithful to hardline Islamist splinter groups will be eager to adhere to the reduction in violence settlement.

Some senior commanders of the Taliban who arrived in Doha for the signing explained they will be certain that the U.S. and Afghan governments take all the situations laid down by the team, in accordance to Afghan defense officials.

Sources in the Taliban previously this month claimed they ended up well prepared to start a spring offensive and had recruited far more than 6,000 fighters and suicide bombers if the settlement collapses.

(More reporting by Ooroj Hakimi in Kabul and Jibran Ahmed in Peshawar, Gibran Peshimam, Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad Crafting by Rupam Jain Enhancing by Christian Schmollinger, Stephen Coates and Frances Kerry)