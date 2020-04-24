U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation

WASHINGTON / NEW YORK – The United States plans to begin testing some COVID-19 detainees before deporting them, an official familiar with the effort said on Thursday said, following an infection in Guatemalan deportees , Haiti and Mexico.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) receives 2,000 tests a month from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on screen deportees, the official said, without mentioning the timing.

The agency is not likely to have adequate tests for all deportees and will need to prioritize, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ICE and HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move came amid criticism from foreign governments about accepting migrants infected with coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19.

Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, Jamaica and Ecuador all requested testing, a U.S. official said.

“They want it all. Who doesn’t?”

Guatemala said it would stop receiving deportees from the United States after about twenty returning migrants tested positive.

As of Thursday, President Alejandro Giammattei said at least 85 deported Guatemalans had been tested positive, around a fifth of all reported cases in the Central American country.

Cases of infection among deportees have also been reported in Haiti and Mexico.

Giammattei said last week the Guatemalan suspension would remain in place until the United States confirmed that people were being evacuated without the virus.

Later on Thursday, his government said a flight carrying deportations, including non-minor minors, would be allowed to arrive on Friday because of the weak state of the exiles after they were captured on the U.S. border. States.

It called the flight a rare “humanitarian” action, and said the pause on deportee flights remains in place.

ICE has moved to step in the test to prevent the risk of more return to cooperation with flights, a US official said.

“News articles about COVID are circulating at ICE facilities and individuals being tested positive after takeoff are making governments aware of the continued acceptance of flights,” the official said.

More than 250 U.S. detainee detainees have tested positive for COVID-19. But only 425 tests were conducted on more than 32,000 detainees nationwide, an ICE spokesperson said Wednesday.

Dozens of excluded migrant children in HHS custody have also tested positive for the virus, the agency said.

As of this month, there are about 4,600 adults in Guatemalan and more than 1,100 children in U.S. custody, according to a Guatemalan government document.

ICE displaces more than 267,000 people in fiscal year 2019, which began in October 2018.

In the midst of the pandemic, the deportation continued, even as President Donald Trump’s administration took drastic steps to cut the country’s border with immigrants and travelers.

From March 21 to April 20, as coronavirus cases rose rapidly in the United States, more than 1,400 shipments were sent to Guatemala, including families and non-minors, according to the Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy.

There are a significant number of people infected with multiple ICE flights, one in late March and two last week, Monroy said. The Centers for Aviation Prevention and Prevention in the United States have been provided to review cases on flights but the agency declined to provide further details on the investigation.

Guatemalan foreign minister Pedro Brolo, told lawmakers on Monday that the government had pushed the United States to do more.

“We were able to tell them, ‘Let’s look into these cases, please make some changes,'” he said. “We don’t want people on flights that are healthy but then infected on the same flight.”

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Additional reporting by Sofia Menchu ​​in Guatemala City; Editing by Richard Chang, Leslie Adler and Michael Perry)