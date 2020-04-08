U.S. tolls are close to 13,000, given Trump’s advertised drug tested

19 minutes ago

As the coronavirus outbreak hit a nursing home in Texas, Dr. Robin Armstrong reached for an unproven treatment, the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

First, he needed to find supplies. However, Armstrong is not a regular physician at the moment President Donald Trump is promoting drugs extensively. He is a member of the Republican National Committee in Houston and a GOP activist, and Armstrong soon became infected with the resort after calling Governor Dampatrick, Texas chair of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Twenty-seven residents were dosed in Texas City with enough to begin treatment.

Armstrong, the medical director of the institution, said Tuesday that it was too early to determine if the treatment was effective. But his drastic use of the drug in a nursing home along the smoky Texas coastline requires more testing by scientists before it can be proven safe and effective Shows how Trump’s advocacy of drugs has affected physicians across the United States, despite scientists warning against COVID-19.

“If he hadn’t talked much, he probably wouldn’t have had the medicine,” Armstrong told The Associated Press.

Republican Brian Hughes, a senator in Texas, said he is helping to form a pipeline of hydroxychloroquine donations to other states through GOP leaders. Hughes said that he has spent the last few weeks helping to receive or forecast shipments from Amneil Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturer based in New Jersey, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. Told. Last month, the company announced that it had donated 1 million tablets to Texas.

27 minutes ago

On Tuesday, the UN paused the deployment of new peacekeeping operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rotation and deployment of UN peacekeeping forces and international police will be suspended until June 30.

United Nations spokesman Stephen Dujaric said that 13 UN peacekeeping operations are “working full-time to contain and reduce the containment and expansion of COVID-19.” Announced to have no COVID-19.

Dujarric explained to CBS News that “no army moves in or out”, but added that “some limited exceptions may be considered.”

“ Our priority is to ensure that COVID-19 free status for landing uniforms is reduced, and that the risk of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force becoming a vehicle for epidemics and maintaining our operational capabilities is also reduced. ” Dujarric said.

Both the occurrence and cost of the pandemic associated with the coronavirus appear to be a problem.

27 minutes ago

John Prine died Tuesday at the age of 73 as a singer-songwriter who explored the broken hearts, resentment, and absurdities of everyday life, including Angel From Montgomery, Sam Stone, and Hello In There. To AP communication.

His family has announced that his death was due to a complication of the new coronavirus. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN and was hospitalized last month.

Earlier this year, Pryne, who won the lifetime achievement of Grammy, sang the lyrics of the conversation in a dilapidated voice in a difficult life, especially after her jaw collapsed due to throat cancer.

He joked often and groped for guitar, so people thought he was inventing a new style. However, his heartfelt heart, attention to detail and sharp and surreal humor have brought the highest praise from classmates such as Bob Dylan and Chris Crisferson, as well as young stars such as Jason Isbel and Casey Massgraves. Was. he.

32 minutes ago

Coronavirus is exploding throughout the south. Nearly 65,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 12 southern states, with more than 1,700 deaths.

Governor John Bell Edwards reported 70 new deaths on Tuesday, stating that they were still enduring the worst.

There are amazing disparities between states. More than 70% of coronavirus deaths are African American and only 32% of the population.

“I’m very sad to say that I’m not shocked, even if there’s such a health gap, with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease that kills more people. “Dr. Amy said. Lesson at Dillard University. Louisiana has one of the nation’s highest proportions of people in existing states.

