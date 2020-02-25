[U.S. trade rep Lighthizer to meet up with British counterpart as allies gear up for talks]



FILE Picture: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as U.S. President Donald Trump satisfies with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the duration of a meeting in the Oval Workplace of the White Home in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Agent Robert Lighthizer will satisfy with Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss this week, British authorities officials claimed on Tuesday, as the two allies gear up for post-Brexit trade talks that could show contentious.

Lighthizer’s trip to Britain will also include a speaking engagement https://www.oxford-union.org/node/2119 at the Oxford Union on March 2. His conference with Truss was verified by a spokeswoman at the British embassy in Washington. A USTR spokesman did not react to a question about Lighthizer’s British itinerary.

Truss has mentioned that Britain would seek far-achieving reductions in U.S. tariffs in trade talks that would operate along with negotiations more than its future marriage with the European Union.

But the British govt has still to publish formal negotiating targets for talks with Washington, a go that trade industry experts say could arrive quickly. Key Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet has agreed negotiating objectives for the EU remaining divorce talks and is established to publish them on Thursday.

Some U.S. officials, such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have said that a bilateral trade offer with Britain is the top U.S. trade precedence now that China and the United States are utilizing a ‘Phase 1’ trade pact and the U.S. Congress has accredited the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Settlement covering $one.2 trillion in North American trade.

When officials on equally sides are hoping for an settlement before the U.S. presidential election in November, the talks will be getting place as the United States negotiates independently with the EU on trade.

Looming over the United kingdom negotiations will be U.S. President Donald Trump’s menace to impose 25% tariffs on imported automobiles, which would strike British-manufactured Jaguars, Land Rovers , Minis and other can make.

The United States is anticipated to deal with intense resistance in Britain to U.S.-developed genetically modified crops and meat dealt with with hormones and antibacterial washes.

(Reporting by William James in London and David Lawder in Washington, Modifying by Rosalba O’Brien)