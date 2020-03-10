U.S. travelers do not project travelers from Coronavirus cores Italy, South Korea

Travelers arriving from Italy and South Korea – two nations where the coronavirus has been correlated – are not being screened upon arrival in the United States.

Officials with Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, confirmed online that travelers from the high-risk coronavirus nations of Italy and South Korea are not screened by Homeland Security officials ( DHS) once they arrive in the US.

Instead, travelers from Italy and South Korea screen themselves before boarding flights to the United States. This is different from those arriving in the United States from Iran and China in that they will be projected once they have landed on American soil.

“People do not project when they arrive from Italy / South Korea, because those countries are making exit projections,” Atlanta airport officials wrote on Twitter.

According to the CDC, airports in the United States are making entry projections for travelers from China and Iran.

Despite selecting only two of the four nations most affected by coronavirus, China, Iran, Italy and South Korea have been consulted by the same state department and centers for disease control (CDC), a ” Level 3 “warns Americans against all” non-essential travel “to these regions.

In Italy, more than 16 million residents have been quarantined in an effort to contain the coronavirus, as deaths have increased by nearly 60 percent. The quarantine includes residents living in Lombardy, Milan and Venice. To date, the Trump administration has not yet issued a travel ban in Italy.

There are also about 7,400 coronavirus-infected residents in South Korea, although the Trump administration has not issued a travel ban for the country.

In late January, Trump published a travel ban in China for residents and individuals who have recently visited the country. One month later, Trump announced a ban on traveling to Iran as coronavirus cases increased.

The CDC did not respond to any requests for comment at the time of this publication.

