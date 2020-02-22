[U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Tax certainty wanted on world basis]



FILE Picture: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies in advance of the Senate Finance Committee in the course of a hearing on the President’s FY2021 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photograph/File Photograph

February 22, 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained on Saturday it was quite essential to have tax certainty on a global foundation and that the OECD was extremely near to consensus on a framework for minimum amount corporate tax.

“You can not have in a international financial system unique nationwide tax devices that conflict with every other,” Mnuchin informed an financial convention in Saudi Arabia, which is web hosting finance leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies.

“The good information is we’re very near to a consensus on pillar 2,” he mentioned, referring to OECD tax reform talks on an international framework for least corporate tax.

The Corporation for Economic Cooperation and Growth is in the middle of the most important rewrite of a long time-previous global tax principles that proposes offering governments far more power to tax massive multinationals performing small business in their international locations.

