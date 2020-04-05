U.S. Virus Death Exceeds 8,500 as Cruise Ship with Onboard Docks Victims in Florida

Coronavirus cases in the US surged past 300,000 on Sunday, more than double the total of Spain, the country with the second highest number of confirmed cases.

As of Sunday morning, there were 312,245 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new corona virus, in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8,500 have died while more than 15,000 have recovered.

The virus, first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, has made more than 1.2 million people sick in the world, with Spain, Italy, Germany and France reporting the highest number of cases after the US.

Nearly 65,000 deaths have been reported worldwide while nearly 250,000 have recovered.

Death exceeds 8,500 in the US

8,503 people have died from the corona virus in the U.S. Only Spain and Italy reported higher mortality rates.

At least 1,324 deaths were reported in the U.S. on Saturday, CNN reported, making it the deadliest pandemic day for any country so far.

New York, the worst-hit country, has more than one third of confirmed cases in the country with 114,996 and 3,568 deaths, according to The New York Times.

New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., has reported 2,624 deaths.

President Donald Trump warned that the US was heading for the “most difficult” week as mortality rates from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise. “Unfortunately, there will be many deaths,” Trump said in his daily briefing on the pandemic on Saturday. “There will be death.”

New Jersey has the most deaths after New York. According to a recent report from the state health department, 846 people have died in New Jersey and the state has more than 34,000 confirmed cases.

The death toll in Michigan has risen to more than 540 and the number of cases has risen to more than 14,000, according to a recent report from the state health department. Michigan now has more deaths than the state of Washington, which was originally the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic. after an outbreak in a nursing facility. Washington has more than 7,500 cases and 310 deaths, according to the latest update on the state’s health department website.

Meanwhile, California had more than 13,900 cases and 321 deaths late Saturday, according to The Los Angeles Times. More than 5,300 cases and 119 deaths occurred in the Los Angeles area.

A Miami-Dade police ship passes the Coral Princess cruise ship after it docked in Port Miami on April 4, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Trump suggested relaxed rules for Easter services

Apart from the grim warning that “many deaths” are on the US horizon, Trump also suggested he wants to think about easing social distance rules for Christians on Easter Sunday.

During his daily briefing on Saturday, the president said he had considered allowing meetings in churches “with extraordinary separation”. Although he did not announce changes to existing guidelines, Trump said it was “something we should talk about.”

He added, “Someone did say that, ‘Well, then you sort of open it for that a little, you know, do we want to take the opportunity to do that when we’ve done it well?'”

Trump showed last month that he wanted to open the U.S. on Easter Sunday. But then extending the social distance guideline to the end of April, said it was likely the peak of U.S. deaths. estimated to be around Easter.

Cruise ships with coronavirus victims docked in Florida

The Coral Princess ship docked in Miami, Florida, on Saturday after two people died from the corona virus on board and several others tested positive.

The ship, with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members, has been in limbo for days waiting for permission to dock. The boat trip starts on March 5 in Chile and is scheduled to end in Argentina on March 19.

On Thursday, Coral Princess announced that 12 people, seven passengers and five crew members, had tested positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by the new corona virus. Mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Gimenez said on Saturday that two guests had died of the corona virus, according to CNN.

A spokeswoman for the Princess Cruises cruise line told Newsweek that guest departures were expected to take several days. Anyone who needs to be hospitalized will go down first, the spokesman said. Those who are healthy to fly will start leaving on Sunday. “These guests will be transferred directly from the ship to Miami International Airport for the flight home,” the spokesman said.

Other people who have symptoms of respiratory disease will remain on board until they are medically cleansed by the ship’s doctor.

Several other cruise ships continue to sail around the world with countries that are reluctant to allow them to dock due to fear of the corona virus.

COVID-19 case data are from Johns Hopkins University unless otherwise stated.

