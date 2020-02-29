[U.S. vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam]



FILE Photograph: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies in advance of the Senate Finance Committee during a listening to on the President’s FY2021 Spending budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photograph

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan until they sign an accord ending many years of variances around a giant Blue Nile hydropower dam, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reported on Friday, but gave no specific date.

The 3 international locations experienced predicted to sign an arrangement about the filling and operation of the $four billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Washington this week, but only Egypt has initialed the deal consequently significantly.

Mnuchin reported he held different bilateral talks with crucial ministers from Egypt and Sudan above the earlier two times right after Ethiopia requested for a delay in what was to be the remaining round of talks. He reported he seemed ahead to Ethiopia concluding its inner consultations to let a signing of the deal “at the earliest attainable time.”

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Enhancing by Sandra Maler)