[uae-falcon-hospital-a-window-into-emirati-tradition]

The proprietor of a falcon retains the bird of prey in entrance of the Abu Dhabi Falcon Clinic in the Emirati cash January 27, 2020. — AFP pic

ABU DHABI, Feb 21 — Eid al-Qobeissy’s two birds perch majestically in the waiting around space of Abu Dhabi’s falcon medical center, awaiting a plan check out-up in advance of their searching trip to Azerbaijan.

Like other effectively-travelled people of the United Arab Emirates, the falcons will make the journey with their devoted proprietor on a effectively-worn route from a nation the place the creature is each a nationwide symbol and treasured custom.

“This has been a interest of mine due to the fact 2007,” explained the 26-yr-old, carefully stroking just one of the prized birds of prey, which put on leather hoods to preserve them calm and tranquil.

Soon after waiting in the pristine white-marbled reception spot of the animal medical center, the falcons will endure blood exams in buy to full paperwork for the journey.

They are among the about 11,000 falcons the medical center treats each year, a range that has much more than doubled in the earlier 10 years.

“Falcons have a really unique area in the heart of the Emiratis,” said the hospital’s director Margit Muller.

“Here, falcons are not considered birds, they are deemed young children of the Bedouins simply because, traditionally, falcons were utilized to hunt meat, allowing for the Bedouin’s family members to survive in this pretty severe desert lifetime.”

In 2010, Unesco additional falconry to its checklist of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Talons and education

The Abu Dhabi facility is the world’s major falcon healthcare facility, frequented by falconers from throughout the Gulf area.

As properly as verify-ups and routine trimming of talons, it also conducts intricate surgical treatment and gives a training programme for veterinary pupils from additional than 40 nations to understand about avian drugs.

“The incredibly challenging methods are either damaged legs or broken wings, or when a falcon has a really messy incident that final results in major injuries,” Muller said.

“Very long surgeries… can acquire up to a few or four several hours. That is the longest we can continue to keep a falcon under anaesthesia.”

Possibilities to choose a falcon hunting are minimal in the UAE, wherever it is only permitted in specified reserves.

That usually means that for quite a few birds, the hospital is an crucial cease-off prior to heading to well known abroad searching places together with Morocco, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Emirati falconers are only lawfully permitted to very own captive-bred birds, which will have to have their possess passports that comply with the Conference on Worldwide Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) for transportation.

Animals other than tutorial pet dogs are not ordinarily authorized in the cabins of the UAE’s principal carriers, but for falcons exceptions are made.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad permits falcons in the cabin or as checked baggage, and Dubai’s Emirates permits birds to travel along with their owner to selected places in Pakistan.

“The most well known desired destination for falconers travelling with their falcons in the passenger cabin is Pakistan,” an Emirates spokeswoman told AFP.

Lady energy

Although the clinic has its individual programme and amenities to breed falcons that can be procured, most of the birds are imported to the UAE from breeders in the Americas and Europe.

“They stay with the falconer for as extensive as they live,” Muller mentioned. “They will not be released since they are captive-bred falcons.”

Muller additional that the most sought-immediately after and highly-priced falcons are girls, which can carry up to 5 occasions their possess physique bodyweight. They are also regarded as the most stunning.

“The woman is ordinarily 1 3rd even bigger than the male, and extra potent,” she claimed, incorporating that captive-bred feminine falcons can expense upwards of €100,000 (RM452,713).

For falconer Salem al-Mansouri from Abu Dhabi, the custom is a great deal more than an expensive pastime — it is a symbol of Emirati culture.

“Falcons were being utilised to hunt, and you can say that it was the only method for hunting for survival, specially when travelling extended distances hundreds of several years in the past,” the 30-year-aged explained to AFP.

“We inherited it from our grandfathers and fathers, who taught us, and now we educate the following generation.” — AFP