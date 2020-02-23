[uae-financial-state-grew-at-2.nine%-in-2019,-central-lender-says]



FILE Photo: Standard view of the ADNOC headquarters (L) and Emirates Towers (R) are found in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2018. Photo taken December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates’ economic system grew at two.nine% year-on-12 months in 2019, up from one.seven% in 2018, a UAE central financial institution report claimed.

The country’s hydrocarbon sector grew at 7.six% in 2019, although the non-hydrocarbon sector expanded by one.one%, the lender report explained.

The central lender explained the UAE financial state grew 1.three% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, slowing from a tempo of 2.9% in the third quarter.

The Worldwide Financial Fund expects the UAE financial system to expand at 2.five% in 2020 as oil producers will be strike by output cuts pursuing the conclusion by OPEC and non-OPEC producers in December to increase offer cuts.

The UAE central bank report also claimed house rates in Dubai fell by 7.% in the fourth quarter from a calendar year previously, when compared with an eight.two% drop in the prior quarter.

“The Dubai market place proceeds to show decrease in rent due primarily to extra source,” it said.

Property team Knight Frank explained in a report earlier this thirty day period that a overall of 62,500 residential units are scheduled to be completed this calendar year in Dubai, the greatest selection of new units given that 2008.

For Abu Dhabi, the central financial institution reported residential house price ranges fell 7.five% in the fourth quarter from a calendar year before, moderating from a fall of eight.2% in the 3rd quarter.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Saeed Azhar. Composing by Nafisa Eltahir. Modifying by Jane Merriman)