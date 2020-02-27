uae-grants-$3.5m-for-reef-restoration-in-florida-keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The government of the United Arab Emirates has granted a $3.5 million gift to help kick off a major coral reef restoration program in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The grant was announced Wednesday by officials of United Way of Collier and the Keys. It is the first funding commitment of the $100 million Mission: Iconic Reefs program announced last December by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its Keys sanctuary.
The program calls for restoring seven iconic coral reef sites off the Keys.
The effort is likely to take two decades.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted ‘dangerous’ fugitive
Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry
SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago
Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus
Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County
Thursday Morning Forecast
Could thousands of global visitors arriving for Spring Break expose Tampa Bay to coronavirus?
2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton
Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart
Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show
Euclid Ave. reopens after railroad repairs
Trending Stories