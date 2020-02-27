UAE grants $3.5M for reef restoration in Florida Keys

By
Nellie McDonald
-
uae-grants-$3.5m-for-reef-restoration-in-florida-keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The government of the United Arab Emirates has granted a $3.5 million gift to help kick off a major coral reef restoration program in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The grant was announced Wednesday by officials of United Way of Collier and the Keys. It is the first funding commitment of the $100 million Mission: Iconic Reefs program announced last December by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its Keys sanctuary.

The program calls for restoring seven iconic coral reef sites off the Keys.

The effort is likely to take two decades.

