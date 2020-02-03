UAE suspends flights to China outside Beijing – KGET 17

BEIJING (AP) – The latest news on the epidemic of a new virus from China (all local hours):

10:15 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates, which hosts long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways, is suspending flights to mainland China outside of Beijing.

The country’s national news agency WAM made the announcement on Monday.

He said the suspension of the flight would begin on Wednesday.

Those flying from Beijing will be subject to “a full six to eight hour medical check-up at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers before boarding.”

The United Arab Emirates has five confirmed cases of the new virus, all from Chinese tourists to the nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The UAE has suspended the flight ban as it hopes Chinese tourism and investment will stimulate its declining economy.

10:00 p.m.

A person who was a passenger on a cruise ship operated by Japan tested positive for a new virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The ship returned to Yokohama with 3,000 passengers and crew after stopping over in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officials and medical personnel boarded the ship Monday evening and began medical checks on everyone on board, said an official with the Ministry of Health on condition of anonymity, citing the rules. of the department.

He said that some people on board the ship have developed coughs, fever and other symptoms, although they are not yet linked to the virus. Passengers and crew members can be quarantined on the ship if the captain consents, the official said.

7 p.m.

Chinese scientists say they have more evidence that the new virus recently appeared in China is likely to originate from bats. In two articles published Monday in the journal Nature, scientists report that the genome sequences of several patients in Wuhan show that the virus is closely linked to the viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

In one study, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues at the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that the genome sequences of seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus. SARS is also believed to originate from bats, although it jumped on civets before infecting people during the international epidemic of 2002-2003. Although scientists suspect that the latest virus epidemic in China started in a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were for sale and in contact with people, the animal source has not yet been identified.

“Essentially, it’s a version of SARS that spreads more easily but causes less damage,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, who was not related to the two studies. “The virus also uses the same receptor, the gateway used to enter human cells, which explains the transmission and why it causes pneumonia,” he said in a statement.

6:45 p.m.

A group of cruise ship industry said its members would ban anyone, including guests or crew, who have traveled from or through mainland China in the past 14 days, the maximum incubation period for a new virus from China.

The Cruise Lines International Association, which says it represents more than 50 cruise lines and is the largest cruise industry trade association in the world, said its members have suspended all movement of crew from from mainland China.

Last week, fear of a woman with flu-like symptoms led Italian authorities to keep 6,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members on a cruise ship docked north of Rome. Cruise company Costa Crociere said the woman and her partner, who had no symptoms, were placed in isolation on Wednesday. Passengers were allowed to disembark on Thursday after tests for the new virus returned negative.

The number of people infected with the virus worldwide has exceeded 17,000. It has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

6:15 p.m.

The head of the World Health Organization said he was working with Google to ensure that research into the new virus from China first reveals information from the United Nations health agency, in the part of efforts to combat “rumors and misinformation” about the epidemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday at the opening of the WHO board meeting that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok “have also taken steps to limit the spread of disinformation On the virus and the epidemic which appeared in the Chinese city at the end of December in Wuhan and is now spreading to 23 other countries.

5:55 p.m.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the country could start deporting foreigners infected with the new coronavirus.

Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting on Monday that it was one of the measures outlined in a government-approved action plan to prevent the spread of the virus in Russia.

On Friday, Russia reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus – two Chinese nationals were hospitalized in two different regions of Siberia. It was not immediately clear in Mishustin’s statement whether they would be deported.

Like other countries, Russia has cut most of its air and rail traffic to China, closed its land border with China and Mongolia, and temporarily suspended the issuance of work visas to Chinese citizens.

On Monday, authorities announced that Russia is suspending the last train in service that connects Moscow and Beijing and all trains between Russia and North Korea.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also said that several Russian planes would fly to China on Monday to evacuate Russian citizens. Golikova said there are currently about 130 Russian nationals in Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic.

5:35 p.m.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that the city would close almost all land and sea border checkpoints on the mainland starting at midnight to stem the spread of the new Chinese coronavirus.

Lam said in a briefing on Monday that only two border checkpoints – at Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macau and Zhuhai – would remain open.

Lam denied the decision was due to pressure from medical workers who threatened to strike for five days to demand that the government close all borders on the continent. Public broadcaster RTHK reports that some went on strike Monday and others threatened to withdraw on Tuesday if their demands are not met.

Lam said the border closure had “absolutely nothing to do with the strike” and was in fact just a measure to stem the spread of the virus that infected 15 people in Hong Kong. Lam urged Hong Kong residents to “stay united” in the fight against the epidemic.

17:30.

The Czech Republic plans to suspend all flights to and from China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the ban would come into force on Sunday. The lag gives 100 Czechs in China a chance to return home.

Last year, around 620,000 Chinese tourists visited the Czech Republic. The first direct air connection between Prague and China was established in 2015. Three Chinese airlines operate flights to Prague from Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Sian (Xi’an).

5:15 p.m.

Emirates, Dubai’s long-haul carrier, said it would continue to fly to mainland China amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, but would pilot smaller planes on many routes.

The airline announced Monday that it will exchange its double-decker Airbus A380 for a Boeing 777 on several routes to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

The move comes after western and Arab airlines stopped flying to China because of the epidemic. The UAE has pushed for more Chinese tourists and investment in an economic downturn.

The United Arab Emirates also introduced a new rule on Monday that any school staff or students returning to the country from China must spend 14 days at home before returning to class.

4:45 p.m.

The Shanghai composite index lost nearly 8% as Chinese regulators worked to stabilize markets shaken by a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries, depressing regional tourism and threatening global growth.

The virus epidemic in China has prompted governments around the world to step up surveillance and quarantine requirements, with airlines canceling hundreds of flights. Millions of Chinese have remained locked up as the number of people infected with the virus has exceeded 17,000 on Sunday evening. He killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

The Shanghai benchmark fell nearly 9% after the markets opened on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year vacation by three days. It was its worst day since August 2015, despite the central bank’s efforts to bring billions of dollars of additional cash into the markets through short-term securities purchases.

Many analysts have lowered their forecasts for China, the world’s second largest economy, to nearly 5% from earlier forecasts of 6% economic growth for the year.

2:15 p.m.

Aviation officials say two flights carrying dozens of Pakistani, Chinese and other students landed in Pakistan a few days after Islamabad suspended all flights to Beijing amid the outbreak of a new virus there .

On Monday, passengers were allowed to leave the airport after their medical exams.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said the ban on flights to and from China ended on Sunday evening and the health ministry had made “arrangements “to screen incoming passengers.

The flight ban with China last week affected 22 weekly flights.

So far, Pakistan has no plans to evacuate some 30,000 nationals, including students, living in China.

Authorities say that so far, four Pakistani students in China have been diagnosed with the new virus and that their conditions are listed as stable. About 500 Pakistani students were in Wuhan – the site of the epidemic – at the time of its onset.

10:40 a.m.

The South Korean Defense Ministry says about 800 South Korean soldiers have been quarantined as a precaution against a new Chinese coronavirus.

Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo told reporters on Monday that the soldiers had recently visited China, Hong Kong or Macao, or contacted people who had visited those countries.

She says that 450 of them are quarantined at their military bases and the remaining 350 at home.

To date, South Korea has reported 15 cases of new coronavirus, but none has been affiliated with the country’s 600,000 military.