[uae’s-flydubai-studies-entire-12-months-revenue-as-boeing-payment-assists]



FILE Picture: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the symbol of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Image

March four, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai swung to a income of 198.two million dirham ($54 million) past year, helped by a compensation agreement with Boeing more than the all over the world 737 MAX grounding.

The Dubai condition-owned airline is one of the world’s greatest MAX consumers, although only operated all-around 14 of the jets when they were grounded in March 2019.

Nonetheless, its fleet dimension shrank by far more than a quarter to 45 jets very last calendar year as it retired older aircraft and new MAX jets were also grounded.

“We have had to manage a variety of unparalleled concerns faced by the aviation sector,” Chief Government Ghaith al-Ghaith claimed in a assertion on Wednesday.

The airline has achieved a confidential interim settlement offer with Boeing more than the grounding, and is in further talks above the affect of the grounding, he claimed.

“This arrangement has contributed toward this year’s success, but in no way can it compensate for the decline of small business chance or current market share professional by the airline.”

Revenue dipped two.6% to six billion dirhams, though immediate working costs fell 17.8%, it explained.

It carried 9.6 million passengers, which was less than the 11 million in the prior yr.

“The planning for this year’s outlook statement is hard provided the uncertainty all over the timetable for the return to assistance of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the subsequent plane supply program,” Ghaith said.

Flydubai leased some preceding design 737 jets in the interim.

(This tale corrects earnings figure to 6 billion dirhams from 6.two billion dirhams in paragraph seven)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell editing by David Evans)