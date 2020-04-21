UAPA cost on J&K journalist is misuse of energy, effort and hard work to terrorise media: Editors Guild

Kashmiri journalists Peerzada Ashiq and Masrat Zahra (R) | Facebook

Textual content Size:

A-

A+

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India Tuesday expressed “shock and concern” about police motion against Kashmiri journalists Masrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq.

While Zahra, an unbiased photojournalist, has been booked under the Unlawful Routines (Prevention) Act for social media posts considered “anti-national”, Ashiq, a veteran reporter working with The Hindu has been booked for a information merchandise that was at some point proved inaccurate.

The Editors Guild has explained the police’s conclusion to invoke the UAPA, an anti-terrorism legislation, towards Zahra as a “gross misuse of power”, saying it is “an indirect way of overwhelming journalists in the rest of the nation as well”. The grievance against Ashiq, it added, could have been taken up with his editor.

Also Study: Editors Guild states deeply perturbed at govt move from media, phone calls SC advice ‘gratuitous’

Read through the complete Editors Guild of India assertion below:

“The Editors Guild of India has noted with shock and concern the high-handed method in which the legislation enforcement organizations in Jammu & Kashmir have applied the prevailing laws to offer with two Srinagar-based journalists, Masrat Zahra, a youthful freelance photographer, and Peerzada Ashiq, a reporter functioning for The Hindu. Although only an FIR has been filed in relationship with a report submitted by Peerzada Ashiq, the authorities in the union territory have applied the Illegal Actions Avoidance Act towards Masrat Zahra.

Any recourse to this sort of rules for basically publishing a thing in the mainstream or social media is a gross misuse of electricity. Its only purpose can be to strike terror into journalists. The Guild also thinks that this is an indirect way of scary journalists in the relaxation of the country as very well.

The journalists ought to be place to no harm or more harassment. If the government has any grievance versus their reporting, there are other means of working with these troubles in the normal study course. Mere social media posts of factual photos can not catch the attention of the hardest anti-terror guidelines passed for hardened terrorists. And in the situation of The Hindu reporter, the accurate class was to escalate the criticism to the newspaper’s editor.

The Guild needs that the Union Territory administration of Jammu & Kashmir withdraw the prices forthwith.”

Also Browse: Editors Guild slams BJP’s Amit Malviya for ‘McCarthyist’ Twitter poll on Rajdeep Sardesai

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the most effective experiences & impression on politics, governance and far more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Show Complete Post