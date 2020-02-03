Uber bans 240 Mexican passengers as a precaution

divide

Approximately 240 Uber users in Mexico are currently unable to use the service. Your accounts will be blocked by the parent company if there are concerns about corona virus contamination.

According to a statement on Uber’s Mexican Twitter account, it has been confirmed that suspended Uber customers have traveled with two Uber drivers who have been exposed to a possible coronavirus case. However, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico, the Los Angeles Times said on Sunday (February 2).

“We will keep users and drivers up to date with any updates to their accounts,” said Uber in an official statement, promising to work properly and efficiently with the authorities.

A Uber employee drove a possibly infected passenger from Los Angeles, the Mexican Ministry of Health confirmed, according to the newspaper. The suspect cases are quarantined and analyzed to confirm or reject an actual infection.

When Uber responds to this business disruption, other well-known companies are concerned that their businesses will be affected by the global impact of the corona virus outbreak.

As reported by PYMNTS, the Tech Supply Company product chains are interrupted. Apple is more important in both its supply chain and retail presence. CEO Tim Cook tried to address concerns in an Apple earnings call last week.

“Many of the stores that stay open also have shorter operating hours,” said Cook. The company has alternative sources of components and, according to the CEO, is also working on “mitigation plans to compensate for unexpected production losses.”

Among others, Ford, JPMorgan and Kraft Heinz have issued travel bans for China.

“This will help reduce the unnecessary risk of virus exposure or transmission and is the most prudent measure to take while we continue to monitor the situation in China closely,” said Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen.

