uber-debuts-new-phone-service-in-florida

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – Uber riders in Florida now have the option to call a number and speak with a live representative when booking a ride.
Agents will be able to confirm trip requests, provide price quotes upfront and help customers find a ride that works for them.
Customers will need to have an SMS or text-based mobile phone for messages.
Uber says it designed the feature for older adults.
The number is 1-833-USE-UBER (873-8237).
The new service is only available for Florida.
