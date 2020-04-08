Uber drivers, other gig workers are still waiting for unemployment benefit from stimulus laws

Self-employed workers like Uber drivers and piano teachers who have lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic will have to wait weeks before they can apply for financial assistance under federal relief law.

The 2.2 billion Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act, which includes benefits for self-employed workers, was signed into law March 27. including help for a self-employed worker.

On Tuesday, Illinois could provide any guidance on when applications will open. Creating a system for self-employed workers, who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits, will take time, Rebecca Cisco, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Social Security, said in an email.

The problem is this: State agencies are set up to evaluate unemployment insurance claims using the W-2 tax form filed by companies to report salaries, tips, and other compensation paid to employees. But a self-employed person receives a different tax form, a 1099-MISC, and may also have to file past income tax returns and other records.

Under the incentive law, self-employment benefits are calculated based on previous earnings, and like other unemployed workers, they will also be eligible for another $ 600 weekly payment.

To assist a self-employed person, state systems must be modified to change the way claims are reviewed. The wait could affect hundreds of thousands of Illinois workers – 18% of the state’s workforce is part of the so-called gig economy, according to a report from ADP Research Institute.

“I think getting benefits will feel really hard for self-employed workers,” said Andrew Stettner, a former fellow with the New York City-based Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. “I was going to be cautiously excited when (the rescue) bill passed now worried about its implementation. I’m worried about fulfilling its promise.”

In a fact sheet posted on its website, the Illinois Department of Homeland Security asks residents not to contact it about the benefits of the new federal programs.

The department received a claim of 178,000 unemployment insurance claim claims in the week ending March 27, and many applicants had a difficult time getting into the system.

Until the system is up and running, self-employed workers who apply for benefits can get a letter denying the application, Cisco said.

Cisco did not respond to questions about when the system will be up and running and how the department plans to notify people that they can apply.

Chicago employment lawyer Jeremy Glenn predicted the delay could last several weeks, in part because the state can apply for federal funds to implement the program.

The United States has to evaluate who is qualified, and the federal council is unclear, according to labor experts. For example, a music teacher who provides private lessons and keeps records for years may be able to show how your nonessential business was affected by the pandemic, Stettner said.

But it may not be easy to ride-share drivers, because while fewer people are looking for rides, the roads are still open, and not all drivers can get a word that they can’t work, Stettner said say.

Kelly Pacheco, an Uber driver who made about $ 1,000 a week before the pandemic, tried to apply online for unemployment benefits last month, though no process was in place for the self-employed. His application was denied.

He then was told to fax information from his 1099 tax form to show past earnings, and to talk to someone at the state review board who said he could receive $ 484 a week, plus the $ stimulus laws plus $ 600 a week. But Pacheco said he had not received anything in writing to verify the benefits.

“I honestly don’t know what’s going on,” said Pacheco, 40, who lives with his adult son in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. It helped financially, but is now also put there.

“It’s a fight. I’m down to my last $ 12 now. I don’t know what we’ll do after this point,” he said.

Chicago Rideshare advocates, representing ride-sharing drivers, have been working on the benefit issue for weeks and trying to find answers at the governor’s office, said co-founder and driver Eli Martin.

“It’s really up in the air,” said Martin. “It’s so obvious that the system is overwhelmed and unprepared and there are no plans yet.”

There are about 115,000 ride-sharing drivers in the Chicago area alone, of which about 40% are full-time, and it is “terrifying” that they have no way to get benefits, he said.

Complicating the problem is that many drivers are afraid to stop working, even if it poses a threat to their health or others, because they have bills to pay and don’t know when they will get help, Martin said. He said many drivers had changed grocery, prescription and alcohol delivery, instead of carrying passengers, to be safer.

Cory Davis, 40, of South Holland, Ill., Is one of the many ride-sharing workers who also worked another job before getting laid off due to the pandemic. He said he could submit his W-2 information to the state for his non-Uber marketing work, but has not been forced to “complete” it yet on his application, because he does not want to stop delivering food.

“It’s important to have money coming in rather than waiting for a check that may or may not come,” Davis said.