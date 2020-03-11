Uber eats the driver, allegedly shoots in the driving window through

An Uber Eats delivery driver allegedly kicked a street window at a fast food restaurant in West Allis, Wisconsin, on February 23.

Video footage captured the moment the apparently frustrated suspect turned to a Burger King window at 6746 W. Greenfield Ave., according to Fox 6.

Surveillance showed a restaurant employee standing by the window as the driver waited to pick up his order. The clerk gestured to the man, then closed the window and walked away.

A few seconds later, the driver knocked three times on the glass window until he fell out of his frame. He then seemed to shout at the person inside as he returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

West Allis police said the 20-year-old driver was on guard at the time of the incident, and according to Milwaukee’s diary, a sentry had been disturbed when he had to wait too long on the line.

The suspect has not yet been identified because Uber Eats will not provide his information to authorities without a court order, which is currently being pursued by police.

However, an Uber spokeswoman told Fox 6 that its goal was to cooperate with officials, while protecting the privacy of users.

“What has been reported has no effect on the application and this behavior is not tolerated,” said Uber, “We are ready to work with the West Allis Police Department and provide them with information for the their investigation. “

If found, the suspect could be charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct, according to WDJT.

Police said the incident resulted in $ 1,200 damage.

Uber Community Guidelines require that your drivers, drivers and deliverers treat everyone with respect, according to the website.

“Courtesy matters. That is why they are expected to exercise good judgment and to behave in a decent manner with others when using Uber applications, as you would in any public place,” concluded the site.