Uber Eats UK loses McDonald’s exclusive rights

According to CNN Business, Uber Eats no longer has exclusive rights to McDonalds deliveries in the UK. The company is now facing competition from a larger company called Just Eat, which recently announced it will partner with McDonalds for delivery in the country.

Uber Eats has had numerous fights in the UK, expanding the list. Uber’s hail campaign business suffered a blow when the license to operate in London was withdrawn. While the service is still pending, the loss of London Uber would do great harm, as Uber is one of five cities in 2018, accounting for around 25 percent of UK bookings.

The delivery service makes around 30 million orders a year in the UK. According to Joseph Barnet-Lamb, an analyst at Credit Suisse, McDonald’s accounts for about half of this. “Without this exclusivity, orders could come under pressure in 2020,” he said.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonalds in the UK, said the partnership with Uber Eats was very successful. “We are pleased that we have agreed to partner with Just Eat as an additional delivery service provider in 2020.”

Uber is expected to post a loss of approximately $ 2.9 billion for the year and is under great pressure to become profitable in the future. The company is also leaving markets where it does not perform well, such as India.

In the UK, Just Eat is the largest provider in the game with 123 million orders in 2018. The Just Eat partnership is unlikely to see an upswing due to low commission rates and low order values, but could potentially convince people to sign up for the service.

“This is all part of Just Eat that is regaining control of the competitive landscape,” said Barnet-Lamb. “It will be interesting to see what Uber does next.”

