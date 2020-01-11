Uber, Hyundai unveil the air taxi concept at CES 2020

Loading...

by: Nicholas Erebia, WIAT

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 / 4:00 PM EST / Updated: January 8, 2020 / 5:23 PM EST

(WIAT) – Ladies and gentlemen, the future is here. Uber and Hyundai Motor are working together to develop air taxis for the carpool.

This was announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Hyundai is the first automotive company to join the Uber Elevate initiative, Uber’s vision to offer users air travel. Other partners of the initiative are Aurora Flight Sciences, Joby Aviation, Bell, Pipistrel, Embraer, Jaunt Air Mobility and Karen Aircraft.

According to Hyundai, the concept, which is referred to as the S-A1 model, should accommodate four passengers, reach a cruising speed of up to 180 miles per hour and take passengers up to 60 miles on trips. The Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) will have a pilot at launch, but the automotive giant hopes that it can eventually make them autonomous. The concepts of the PAV can be found below.

Uber says its goals are flight demonstrations of air taxis in 2020 and availability of Uber Elevate for drivers in 2023.

