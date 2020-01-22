Uber is making the final effort to stay in Colombia

divide

After a site regulatory officer decided that the company was not a fair participant in the competition, Uber Technologies Inc. urged the Colombian government to introduce emergency regulations to keep the rideshare service running. The company would like President Iván Duque Márquez’s administration to implement an emergency decree to create temporary hailing rules, Bloomberg reported.

If the decree is not passed, the company is said to cease operations in the country on February 1. Uber has met strong opposition from taxi drivers after choosing Bogota as its first South American operation in 2013. The company has almost hired 90,000 drivers over the years to service around two million drivers and paid around $ 40 million in taxes. However, the government has not legislated to regulate the service.

A taxi service sued Uber for violating competition rules, and a local market surveillance authority decided against the hail company last month. Minister of Transport Angela Maria Orozco reportedly said: “The country has not legislated for a particular company.” The government has announced that the ordinance will be available by March, but the hail fighting company would have stopped operating at that time.

Justin Kintz, vice president of global public order, said: “Almost every country in Latin America and almost every country in the world where Uber has performed has found a way to set rules and regulations for our service. Colombia is lagging behind. “

As previously reported, a Colombian judge instructed Uber to stop securing business in the country through its popular ridesharing app. The country’s regulator for industry and trade (SIC) said Uber violated market rules.

The SIC ordered Uber to “stop using the Uber application immediately,” which affected Uber, Uber VAN, and Uber X. The regulator said in a statement that Uber “generated a significant advantage in the market” by rendering traffic through its application.

