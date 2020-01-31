Uber is pushing partnerships for profit tracking

divide

divide

The Uber ecosystem continues to grow, and although obstacles keep popping up – some economic, other regulatory, and other factor-related – considering each new growth phase can provide clues as to what to expect and what Uber’s rivals have to worry about.

With this in mind, we here at PYMNTS report on Uber’s last move.

According to a statement, Organic Garage has “partnered with Cornershop to use the digital app or website to order and deliver food online from all Organic Garage retail stores.”

“After extensive research into the activities of other online food retailers and the ability to develop an in-house application, we believe it is the best and most economical way to use a third-party platform like Cornershop,” said Matt, CEO of Organic Garage Lurie. “We are pleased to be able to offer this service not only to our existing customers, but above all to new customers who currently do not have an organic garage location nearby.”

Uber bought Cornershop last October. The on-demand food app was launched in Chile and Mexico in 2015 and most recently expanded to Canada and Peru. This new partnership with Organic Garage, which calls itself “one of Canada’s leading independent organic food companies”, was closed on Thursday (January 29th) with Cornershop. The deal makes Organic Garage the “second official food partner” for Cornershop after Walmart.

This deal reflects the increasing importance of providing more food to consumers at home – part of the general trend, well documented by PYMNTS, that consumers are doing more online trading and payment activities from the comfort of their own home. The deal also reflects the continued growth of the Uber ecosystem.

Wow factor

Take just one example: a recent development that seems to offer more than just the famous “wow factor”.

In early January, it was announced that Uber and South Korea’s Hyundai Motor, one of the world’s most popular car brands, will work together to develop air taxis. The purely electric passenger air taxis with four passengers will initially be piloted, but should become autonomous over time. A prototype was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in early 2020, the Financial Times reported.

According to current plans, the flying taxi should take off and land vertically at a top speed of 180 miles per hour and a range of 60 miles. “We believe Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at rates not seen in the current aerospace industry, and to produce high quality, reliable, high volume aircraft to reduce passenger costs per trip “said Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate to FT.

As you can imagine, the gig economy also offers Uber the opportunity to expand its ecosystem. In this case, the example is called Uber Works. In Miami, the ride-hail pioneer is reportedly planning to expand its relatively new service in late 2019 that uses the marketplace model to connect buyers and sellers. As the name suggests, the focus is on work where buyers are employers and sellers are contract workers. The start in Miami is the second city where Uber Works got on the heels of Chicago two months ago.

“There is a great need for professionals, particularly in the entry-level and hospitality sectors,” Andrey Liscovich, CEO of Uber Works, told the Miami Herald. “This sector is not really new to us – we operate in a tight labor market and build on the strengths that Uber already has.”

Recruits for Uber Works can come from the existing driver pool. We find that the ability to cross-sell offers for a customer pool was a key strategy for Uber. This is evident on the customer side of the store, where Uber has demonstrated its ability to attract and retain customers (according to more than 15 million) who know both the fairground and restaurant side of the store.

New paths to growth – and profit?

Additional forces could help Uber expand its ecosystem in other ways, which is supported by other major players in the global tech scene. On Thursday (January 30), the Financial Times released a report that grocery suppliers Uber and DoorDash had met about six months ago at the request of SoftBank, which holds shares in both companies, to discuss a possible merger. If the merger were complete, it would have accelerated what many analysts think is necessary for the food supply industry – large companies that are joining forces to become profitable.

That’s the thing – Uber continues to expand its ecosystem without really making a profit. The question will undoubtedly increasingly depend on how long this situation could last.

———–

