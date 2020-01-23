Uber is testing a new feature that allows drivers to set their own prices

Uber is testing a new feature in California that will allow some drivers to set their own prices. The new feature will allow drivers to set the ticket up to five times higher than Uber’s fixed fare, giving drivers more freedom to earn substantial income after California’s new law on how businesses are taxed.

While higher income seems to help drivers, it can create a supply war where drivers have to dramatically reduce prices in order to take rides. The new feature gives drivers the advantage of lower fares by sending customers first to them before allowing the more accurate drivers to accept a ride.

Currently, the new feature is only being tested in smaller cities, such as Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, and is limited to airport rides. The company reportedly wants to see how users and drivers respond to the changes before applying the feature to major areas such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. But with the changes in the way employees can earn a living, Uber needs to implement new changes with minimal preparation time.

Uber has been struggling with changes in the California Gig economy

The new laws on how employees can be paid have implications for companies like Uber and Lyft, which rely on gig workers to manage their companies. The bill, called Assembly Bill 5, places greater restrictions on the number of projects employees can complete each year before their clients have to pay them as their employees.

The bill’s intention is to protect workers from working hours that are comparable to part-time or full-time jobs where they would otherwise benefit from benefits such as healthcare and 401K, but the reality is that it obliges companies like Uber and Lyft to restructure their interfaces to accommodate, forcing employees to think about what their future looks like within the company.

For freelancers, the future is much less clear. In many cases, women who choose freelance gigs to maintain a work-life balance and raise children are now questioning whether the restructured system will allow them the freedom to work from home and for themselves.

The bill, which states that employees can only work a certain number of projects per year, limits how much income employees can earn as workers or freelancers. In a place like California, where technology and entertainment reign as big companies, the changes could force millions of workers to rethink how they make money. That is, if the state is serious about enforcing the law.