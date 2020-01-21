Uber, On Medical Transport Driving Health Team

divide

Health transportation companies Ride Health and Uber Health have partnered in the field of non-emergency medical transportation to expand opportunities for people looking for an easier way to get to their medical appointments, Ride Health said on Tuesday (April 21). January) with.

Traffic problems are an important reason why people miss medical appointments. According to the National Academy of Sciences, 3.6 million Americans are affected.

Studies show that missed appointments cost more than $ 150 billion a year. People with disabilities, the elderly and people living in low-income areas are particularly affected. Such people often live alone and are socially isolated, among other things because they have no vehicle or public transport nearby.

The two companies want to address these issues by making access to patient transportation easier. Ride Health has a web-based transport platform that is also suitable for mobile devices. It covers everything from taxis to wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV) to ambulances.

Uber Health has a reliable network of drivers that transport patients between home and hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers, senior homes, home care facilities, and physiotherapy centers, the announcement said.

“We are proud to work with Uber Health, which is recognized across the healthcare industry not only for its network strength, but also for its success in promoting driver safety, HIPAA controls and fraud prevention,” said Imran Cronk, CEO and Founder of Ride Health. “Our healthcare system and health insurance customers appreciate the additional flexibility Uber Health offers with its WAV and UberAssist products for our network to help seniors and people with disabilities.”

Ride Health works with shipping, clinical and customer relationship management systems to provide driver support that includes data-based performance management.

“Reliable and efficient medical transportation outside of emergencies is critical to improving health outcomes. We are excited to partner with Ride Health to further improve access to care for all communities, but especially for our most underserved, ”said Dan Trigub, director of Uber Health.

