Uber raids (again) for the European marketing boss

Uber has commissioned Google’s chief marketing officer for Norther Europe, David Mogensen, to lead European marketing. It is the last major hiring for the company after the global marketing department was hired last year.

Mogensen replaces Partick Stal, who left the company earlier this month after two years with the company. Stal, who is not believed to be able to take on a different role, said it was time to say goodbye, but he would continue to “cheer [Uber] from the sidelines […] perhaps louder than ever before. “

His successor has worked in the industry for 20 years, most recently as lead marketing for Google in Northern Europe, where he was responsible for the introduction of products such as Google Home, Google Assistant and YouTube Kids. Before Google, Mogensen worked at BMW of North America for a decade, where he managed the advertising of the car brand in the United States.

The appointment is made after a challenging time for the company.

In August of last year, the company was forced to make massive layoffs, eliminating around a third of its marketing tasks – 400 to be precise.

At the time, chief Dara Khosrowshahi said it was “growing fast, but we have slowed down […]. Simply put, we need to get our lead back.”

Layoffs have been made worldwide and affect all types of employees, from new employees to employees with decades of experience. The job titles range from marketing managers and copywriters to CRM coordinators.

An early victim was global marketing chief Rebecca Messina, who left in June – shortly before the layoff round was announced – with her global marketing director for Uber Freight and the North American director of social affairs at Uber Eats.

However, as part of the cleanup of the global marketing team, many significant top-level employees have been hired, of whom Mogensen is the youngest.

In August, another Google veteran was hired as Vice President of Global Marketing in Thomas Ranese. Just a few months later, Lucinda Barlow, YouTube’s head of product marketing, was hired to head up marketing for Uber in the Asia Pacific region.

Mogensen is likely to work closely with Melinda Roylett, who was brought on board by Square last year to oversee Uber’s activities in the UK and Ireland that have been in the spotlight since the revocation of the license to operate private rental cars in London.

Chief Khosrowshahi has reportedly met with London Transport Commissioner Mike Brown this week to address regulatory issues with the ride hail platform.