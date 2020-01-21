Uber sells Underperfoming UberEats to Zomato in India

Ride sharing platform Uber has sold its Uber Eats grocery store in India to local player Zomato Media.

After its launch in 2017, Uber has spent a lot of money on discounts to compete with local competitors like Swiggy and Zomato, which were founded in 2008, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Uber Eats in India generated 3% of the company’s global gross food deliveries in the first three quarters of 2019 and contributed more than 25% to Uber Eats’ global adjusted losses.

According to Statista, Zomato received 650,000 orders per day in India in 2018, followed by Swiggy, which received 800,000 orders daily. Uber Eats came in third place with 150,000 orders a day.

The platform will continue its core business of driving in India, where it will compete with Ola from ANI Technologies Inc.

“India remains an extremely important market for Uber, and we will continue to invest in expanding our local Rides business,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO.

Uber discontinued the food delivery service in South Korea in September 2019 and sold the Southeast Asian business to Grab in Singapore in 2018.

// Presented in this article

About

Over means beyond. So if you call yourself about yourself, you have to work very hard every day to live up to your name. Your service must go beyond your ideas …

More information