[uber-testing-toll-free-1-800-number-for-people-without-smartphones]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 12: A sticker with the Uber logo is displayed in the window of a car on June 12, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The California Public Utilities Commission is cracking down on ride sharing companies like Lyft, Uber and Sidecar by issuing a warning that they could lose their ability to operate within the state if they are caught dropping off or picking up passengers at airports in California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Uber is testing an old fashioned way of booking a cab in Arizona.

The ride-sharing company is testing a toll-free phone number for booking its cars.

In Arizona, passengers can call 1-833-USE-UBER to reach an Uber contractor.

That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote.

Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.

Uber said the service is intended for people who may not own a smartphone and have access to its app.

LATEST STORIES: