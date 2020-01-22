Uber: We have the best chances of being profitable

divide

According to a CNBC report, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says his company has the best chance of being profitable from all of its competitors.

“We are by far the world leader in carpooling,” said Khosrowshahi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We are structurally more efficient and optimally positioned than everyone else to get into the profit zone. This environment is actually perfect for us. “

Uber has scaled back operations in certain troubled markets and recently decided to sell its Indian Eats delivery business to Zomato while acquiring a minority stake.

Uber sold its China business to Didi Chung in 2016 and left Southeast Asia in 2018 after closing a deal with Grab, a carpool company in Singapore. The company has also signed a taxi service contract with Yandex, a Russian Internet company.

Both Uber and Lyft lost a lot of value after going public, prompting investors to wonder if they could ever be profitable.

Uber has fallen about 10 percent since the IPO, and Lyft has lost about 40 percent of its value. However, things have started to change recently. Uber has increased 26 percent and Lyft 12 percent since the beginning of the year.

There is a lot of talk about the need for market consolidation, and Khosrowshahi said Uber’s move to acquire a minority stake in Zomato made sense “instead of making two bets and competing with each other alone.” Zomato.

“The vision for growth is absolutely there, but it is growth that makes sense, and we were sellers in some places and we were buyers,” said Khosrowshahi. “The point is that consolidation has to take place. At some point, growth has to consolidate. “

