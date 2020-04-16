Uber Withdraws Forecast and Will Report About $ 2 Billion

Uber announced that it would withdraw approximately $ 2 billion in investment after the financial guidance for 2020 was withdrawn and the coronavirus pandemic raised its ride-hailing services.

The San Francisco-based company said its minority investment write-downs range from $ 1.9 billion to $ 2.2 billion. Uber holds shares in various vehicle dispatch and food delivery businesses around the world. The company valued Didi Chuxing in China and Grab in Southeast Asia at the end of last year at $ 10.3 billion. It was not identified which investment was driving the claim.

The financial assistance program created by the company for drivers and deliverers to deal with the effects of viruses has a small impact on revenue. The result is savings of $ 17 million to $ 22 million in the quarter and $ 60 million to $ 80 million in the second quarter, Uber said.

Stocks rose up to 8.5% in long-term trading after Thursday’s Uber statement. Investors were in a much worse position. The virus soared in early March when the virus spread throughout the United States and Europe, but then recovered some of these losses. Uber reassured many shareholders last month by calling on analysts to focus on at least $ 4 billion in cash cushions.

Uber said vehicles have dropped by as much as 70% in some of the worst-hit cities. But the company was able to make up for some of that shortfall with food delivery, which is experiencing a surge in demand when people are at home.

Uber plans to release its quarterly report on May 7. “Given the evolving nature of Covid-19 and the uncertainty it has caused for all industries in all parts of the world, it is impossible to accurately predict the cumulative effects of a pandemic. Stated.

More must-read technical articles from Fortune:

-How Coronavirus Stimulation Packages Transform Gigworker Benefits

-Zoom meetings continue to be hacked. How to prevent “zoom bombing”

-Why China’s Technology-Based Battle Against Coronavirus Doesn’t Meet in the US

-Hospitals lack the most important supply of all: oxygen

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

—Watch: Best Earbuds for 2020: Apple AirPods ProVs. Sony WF-1000XM3

Keep up with the datasheet, a Fortune’s daily digest of the technology business.

. [TagsToTranslate] uber