Uber withdraws the 2020 guide, previewing the results for the first quarter

Uber is the last major company to withdraw its financial leader for 2020 due to the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus.

In a Thursday press release, the company stated to investors that “it is impossible to accurately predict the cumulative impact of the pandemic on our future financial results” and took its lead on gross bookings, adequate net revenues and EBITDA. adequate.

Uber (UBER) – After the announcement, Get Report shares increased by around 8% after trading.

The company also previewed an “Revenue Revenue” accounting item in its upcoming first quarter earnings, which includes a financial assistance program for drivers whose earnings are affected by the pandemic.

“We plan to account for this program as Contra Revenue, which we expect will decrease GAAP revenue by approximately $ 17 to $ 22 million in the first quarter and an estimate from $ 60 to $ 80 million in the second quarter,” the company wrote. “To help investors assess the impact of COVID-19 on our financial position and, in accordance with recent SEC staff recommendations, we intend to exclude the impact of certain specific expenditure of COVID-19 from adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA “.

Uber also expects that its net loss will increase in the first quarter due to a decrease in the value of some of its minority interests. That reduction will be between $ 1.9 and $ 2.2 billion, according to the company.

In addition to widespread travel restrictions and business closures, demand for travel to Uber is assumed to have decreased significantly in this quarter.

Online delivery demand has increased, however, and Uber has sought to capitalize on changing demand by offering food delivery through Uber Eats, among other measures to deal with the pandemic.

