UberEats driver “who wanted to help street kids” was beaten to death by thugs who stole his moped

An Uber Eats driver who wanted to “ help young people get out of the street ” was beaten to death by thugs trying to steal his moped in Battersea.

Iderval da Silva was eating food with friends before going to work on May 25, 2019, when he saw someone trying to steal his moped parked outside.

The 46-year-old man confronted Tay Clovey who was sitting on the vehicle while trying to start it.

Some of Clovey’s friends then approached and brutally attacked the father, at the sight of his friends and other members of the public.

In a few moments, he found himself fighting for his life, lying unconscious in the street.

Clovey, 16, and Jaden Richards, 20, were both sentenced to life in Old Bailey today (February 5).

A 17-year-old man convicted of manslaughter in the same trial was sentenced to four years in prison.

Tay Clovey who was sitting on the vehicle trying to start it

Detective Inspector Tariq Farooqi said, “Our thoughts are with the son, friends and family of Iderval today who will have to live the rest of their lives without him.

“It was a truly horrible and unwarranted attack in broad daylight. The group was fierce and heartless in the way it attacked it.

“Iderval’s family described him as a person who was always there for people, without ever thinking about himself.

“He taught capoeira, a Brazilian martial art, and he finally wanted to teach it to help kids get out of the streets and give them something to focus on.

“His murder denied him this opportunity.

Jaden Richards will serve a minimum of 13 years

“I only hope that today’s convictions and convictions bring some comfort to the family and the community.”

Police were called to Charlotte Despard Avenue at 4:32 p.m. for a report on what appeared to be a fight.

The police went to the scene and found Iderval injured in the head.

The London Ambulance Service was also present and the Brazilian national was transported to the hospital. He died in hospital on Tuesday May 28.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a head injury.

The incident was partially filmed on CCTV which formed a large part of the investigation.

A cell phone was also left by one of the teenagers, which led detectives to identify him and his associates.

Jaden Richards, 20, of Strasbourg Road, and Tay Clovey, 16, of Battersea were convicted of murder at Old Bailey on January 2.

Richards will serve a minimum of 13 years and Clovey will serve a minimum of 11 and a half years.

.