[ubs’s-ermotti-nominated-to-turn-into-swiss-re-chairman-in-2021]



Swiss lender UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti addresses a news meeting in Zurich, Switzerland February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 3, 2020

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss Re said it will nominate UBS Group Main Govt Sergio Ermotti to be its future chairman, the Swiss reinsurer claimed on Tuesday.

Ermotti, who is owing to step down from Switzerland’s most important bank in November, will exchange Walter Kielholz at Swiss Re from 2021, the firm stated, confirming a Reuters story on Monday.

UBS previous month named ING Chief Government Ralph Hamers to triumph Ermotti as CEO of the world’s biggest prosperity supervisor as of Nov. one.

Ermotti, who has led UBS given that 2011, had been coy about his potential vocation path and experienced declined to speculate regardless of whether he would inevitably substitute UBS Chairman Axel Weber, who intends to stay in his article right up until 2022.

Ermotti, aged 59, is owing to stand for election to Swiss Re’s board at the company’s shareholder conference on April 17 and then be nominated for the chairman part next year.

He is owing to replace Kielholz, who has been chairman of Swiss Re due to the fact 2009.

“As a corporation centred around awareness and hazard know-how, Swiss Re is a truly inspirational economical institution,” mentioned Ermotti in a statement.

“I look forward to doing the job jointly with the Board and the administration staff to get the corporation into the following successful chapter of its heritage.”

(Reporting by John Revill, enhancing by Silke Koltrowitz)