UC Merced researchers work on an innovative method for desalinating agricultural water

MERCED, California (KFSN) – A new project at UC Merced is focusing on irrigation water.

The work could have a significant impact on the crops that are grown throughout the central valley.

“We are trying to solve two problems and find a solution between the two. We have an excess of drainage water which contains an excess of salt and we need to cool agricultural greenhouses ”, explains assistant professor James Palko. .

The problem is that the accumulated salt from irrigation water lowers crop productivity and threatens the long-term sustainability of the agricultural industry.

This is why a team of researchers, which includes three professors and graduate students from UC Merced, is working to develop an innovative way of eliminating salt and reusing agricultural drainage water. They say that the current desalination options are not profitable for farmers.

“The cost can be very high because the technology is almost the same as the technology used to treat drinking water,” says associate professor Yanbao Ma.

The team plans to meet this challenge by developing a saltwater greenhouse system that treats seawater or brackish wastewater for food production in the greenhouse itself, as well as for outdoor crops.

“The most efficient way to cool agricultural greenhouses is the same as we cool ourselves by sweating – by sweating and evaporating the water in the air, so using ag drainage water which is heavy in salt, we we can provide a source of cooling water and at the same time have drainage water that would otherwise be problematic to put in the rivers, “says Balko.

The research is funded by a $ 2.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Staff members say this is an incredible opportunity for students to be at the forefront of an issue that directly affects our local community.

“I’m very excited to be part of this project. It’s really good that it started when I got here at university, and I can’t wait to continue the next 2 years of research,” said Selina Brinkmann. , graduate student.

